Why did Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani break up? What ended their 6-years romantic relationship? Reason is out

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are apparently no longer together after dating for over six years. For more details, continue reading.

Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, a rumoured couple, have never failed to steal the show. The two stars, who have always kept their relationship private, have allegedly split after nearly seeing one other for six years. They are usually seen together on Maldivian holidays or public appearances on different occasions.



Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff broke up?

According to a reliable source, Tiger and Disha are no longer dating. According to reports published in the Hindustan Times article, Tiger and Disha are now "single." The insider said that both of them had split up, albeit it is yet unknown what exactly transpired between the two to cause this.



One of Tiger's friends verified the breakup and told the daily that they had recently learned about it. According to the actor's acquaintance, the actor hasn't discussed it with his pals. As per his acquaintance, Tiger is presently concentrating on his career and is unaffected by the separation.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always maintained that they are nothing but ‘good friends’. However, the gossip mills are abuzz that they are a lot more than just being friends. Even their fans and followers believe that the couple has a lot going on between them.

According to the rumours, despite their purported separation, Disha and Tiger have opted to be friends. The stars have not yet responded to the most recent information about their breakup.

The rumours about their breakup started when Disha wished Tiger a happy birthday and referred to him as her closest friend. Also Read: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat part ways: ‘We are no longer together', confirms actress

Photo: Yogen Shah

Alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani is presently preparing for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Additionally, she is working on Yodha, KTina, and Project K. On the other side, Tiger Shroff will appear in Heropanti 3, Ganapath. Karan Johar has revealed his next Screw Dheela with Shroff. Also Read: Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Here's where the Mimi actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday

