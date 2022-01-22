Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child - baby girl. According to reports, it is a premature baby girl. However, there is no confirmation from the couple, yet.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shocked their fans last night when they announced that they have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. A post announcing the arrival of their baby was put up on the respective social media handles of the couple.



In their statement, Priyanka and Nick requested everyone to respect their privacy during their special time as they want to focus on their family. According to DailyMail.com, Priyanka and Nick are parents of a baby girl, who is 12 weeks early. The girl is reportedly still in the hospital because it is a premature baby.



Later, the couple contacted a surrogacy agency and connected to a Southern California, woman, who an experience in surrogacy. This was her 5th surrogacy says the report. A source close to the couple said Priyanka has no fertility issues. preventing her from having a child, but she is now 39, and it was high time and it's not getting any easier.

Nick and Priyanka's busy work made it difficult to physically be together for a long time to conceive when she is ovulating. So they went down the surrogacy option.