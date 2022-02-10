Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on

Kim Kardashian spilt beans on what led to her separation from Kanye West after six years of marriage. Her latest interview with Vogue tells you all



In the latest interview with popular fashion magazine Vogue, the mother of four, Kim Kardashian, talked about her co-parenting approach after the recent separation between her and her husband, Kanye West.

The KKW and SKIMS founder also opened up about supporting her estranged husband Ye (Kanye West) in his role as a father amidst a very messy dissolution of their marriage.



In the interview, Kim Kardashian said she wants to focus on herself rather than catering to other people's happiness. "For so long, I did what made other people happy," And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels good."



Kim thought it happy to have chosen herself, explaining that her 40s will be about being "Team Me". Kim acknowledged that these changes led to her decision to divorce the rapper.



“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy," Kim added in the interview.



“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.” Also read: Here's how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson

Kim and her Kardashian family will soon have a new show in Hulu, and in the UK, it will be seen on Disney Plus this April. Kim, in the interview, also said how she would cut negativity from her life, “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.” Also Read: Kim Kardashian in Pete Davidson's bedroom? TV host points out this