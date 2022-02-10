  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 5:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kim Kardashian spilt beans on what led to her separation from Kanye West after six years of marriage. Her latest interview with Vogue tells you all
     

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    In the latest interview with popular fashion magazine Vogue, the mother of four, Kim Kardashian, talked about her co-parenting approach after the recent separation between her and her husbandKanye West.

     

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    The KKW and SKIMS founder also opened up about supporting her estranged husband Ye (Kanye West) in his role as a father amidst a very messy dissolution of their marriage.
     

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    In the interview, Kim Kardashian said she wants to focus on herself rather than catering to other people's happiness. "For so long, I did what made other people happy," And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels good." 
     

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    Kim thought it happy to have chosen herself, explaining that her 40s will be about being "Team Me". Kim acknowledged that these changes led to her decision to divorce the rapper.
     

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    “I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy," Kim added in the interview.
     

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.” Also read: Here's how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    Kim and her Kardashian family will soon have a new show in Hulu, and in the UK, it will be seen on Disney Plus this April. Kim, in the interview, also said how she would cut negativity from her life, “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.” Also Read: Kim Kardashian in Pete Davidson's bedroom? TV host points out this

    Why did Kim Kardashian divorce Ye aka Kanye West? Why SKIMS founder choose to end 6-year marriage? Read on RCB

    Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. Kim and Ye were married for six years and had four children together-North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Pslam West. Also Read: It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives drb

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives

    Mahesh Babu wife Namrata Shirodkar shares her marriage recipe on their 17 anniversary watch drb

    Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shares her ‘marriage recipe’ on their 17th anniversary, watch

    Gol Maal star Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune RCB

    'Gol Maal' star Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch drb

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

    Hollywood Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career drb

    Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 14-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 14

    People won't be murdered over religion and caste: Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark - ADT

    "People won't be murdered over religion and caste": Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan-vpn

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives drb

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives

    Congress yet to pay up rent for Sonia Gandhi's residence and its HQ RTI reveals gcw

    Congress yet to pay up rent for Sonia Gandhi's residence and its HQ, RTI reveals

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon