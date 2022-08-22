Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun was named Grand Marshal of the India Day Parade in New York by NYC Mayor Eric Adams. He also performed Pushpa's signature step with Eric Adams.

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun is one of the industry's most popular actors. Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 was a big office smash, grossing Rs 300 crore globally. The Telugu actor was recently in New York, where he represented India in the India Day parade, one of the US's most well-known yearly events organised by the Indian diaspora. The actor resorted to social media on Monday to post photos from the occasion. Mayor Eric Adams recognised Arjun as Grand Marshal during the India Day procession.

    Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc."

    In the photos, we see Allu Arjun being presented with a diploma while standing close to the Mayor of New York and other officials at the occasion. We also get photographs of Arjun, who is all grins as he stands next to the mayor and does the popular 'Main Jhukega Nahi' gesture.

    Soon after the photos were posted, a slew of admirers took to the comments section to offer their support for their favourite actor. In the comments area, they added heart and fire emojis.

    Earlier on Sunday, August 21, on Instagram, Allu posted a photo of the India Day procession in New York. At the march, he was accompanied by his wife, Sneha Reddy. "It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York," Allu posted on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of himself waving the national flag at the procession.

    The actor was seen waving to admirers shouting for him, and taking photographs of him. Sneha was dressed in yellow for the India Day parade as she joined Allu on an open-top vehicle.

    Allu's fan sites also uploaded videos of the actor appearing on LED displays in Times Square, New York. After seeing him on TV, his followers shouted for him, many of whom were dressed in traditional Indian attire. 

    The Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut had joined forces to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. Earlier that day, on August 19, Allu and Sneha were photographed at New York International Airport, ahead of the annual India Day procession. He also shared a snapshot from New York on Instagram Stories.

    As fans are aware, Allu is now preparing for director Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule. According to reports, the filming will begin on Monday. Director Sukumar is keeping mum regarding Pushpa 2's plot and actors. According to movie crew members, Sukumar has finished the writing and narrative.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
