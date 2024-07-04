Who is Venu Swamy? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Popular astrologer Venu Swamy is intimately affiliated with the Tollywood industry and rose to prominence due to his near-perfect forecasts. According to reports, he will appear in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.

    Bigg Boss is one of the most well-known and popular reality show ideas among regional audiences. The engaging show, which brings together various celebrities and influencers under one roof with conditions, is always a TRP-stealer and a source of much debate.

    The Bigg Boss programme has grown extremely popular in Telugu, and several participants from past seasons have achieved financial success and a new image in the entertainment business. It is certainly not an exaggeration to suggest that small-screen celebs would die for the chance to appear on this reality programme.

    The highly anticipated and popular reality show's new season will most likely premiere in September of this year. The show's creators have already started work on the set at the massive Annapurna Studios. The candidates, various production aspects, and pre-production work are all in the final stages.

    Astrologer Venu Swamy To be a participant? 
    Venu Swamy is a well-known astrologer who is intimately affiliated with the Tollywood industry and rose to prominence due to his near-perfect forecasts. He received considerable fame for predicting the love, marriage, and divorce of Tollywood celebs. Many of his prophecies came true.

    Venu Swamy quits predictions. 
    However, the popular internet celebrity officially said that he will no longer make prediction videos when his predictions concerning the Andhra Pradesh elections proven to be inaccurate.

    He projected a massive win for YSRCP leader and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, but he was defeated. Recent reports show Venu Swamy has been given a role in Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

    According to a Hindustan Times Telugu story, he also requested a large compensation. If the reports are correct, Venu Swamy's salary will be the biggest in Bigg Boss Telugu's history.

