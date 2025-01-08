Who is Sreeleela? Is Pushpa 2 star to work with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood

Sreeleela and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will debut this year, were seen outside Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films headquarters. Their sighting follows claims that the star youngster will appear alongside the dance queen in Vijan's upcoming. While project specifics are still unknown, their presence together has generated attention.

Sreeleela is the next emerging star in Indian cinema, and her newest performance in the film 'Pushpa 2' has captivated audiences. As fans anxiously await her future endeavours, the diva was recently seen with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim. Their appearance has fuelled speculation about their forthcoming film, with many wondering if Ibrahim and Sreeleela would be included in a new production.

Ibrahim and Sreeleela were seen leaving the office and posing for the photographers together. Ibrahim also performed the hook dance to Sreeleela's song 'Kissik' from 'Pushpa 2'.

According to sources, Sreeleela and Ibrahim attended a meeting at Maddock Films' offices. Sreeleela looked stunning in a casual style. She wore an enormous blue denim jacket, trousers, and a pink tank top. Meanwhile, Ibrahim looked handsome in a green shirt and black cargo pants.

Who is Sreeleela?

Actress Sreeleela's story is quite interesting. She's a Kannada girl. Kannada actresses like Deepika Padukone have already gained nationwide recognition with their acting. Deepika Padukone hails from Udupi district. She still uses her hometown's name as her surname. But Bollywood calls Padukone 'Pudukon'. Rashmika Mandanna is also a Kodagu girl. She is also a star heroine now. It seems she has a slight allergy to Kannada. That's why she is often trolled. Now Sreeleela is also going to Bollywood. Sreeleela, who says 'I am a Kannada girl, I know Kannada, I like to speak Kannada' no matter who asks, has earned a good image.

Sreeleela, a doctor's daughter and a soon-to-be doctor, wants to reach great heights in the film industry. Now Sreeleela has 5 films in hand. She is doing 'Robin Hood' with Nithin, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' with Pawan Kalyan, and 'Maas Jathara' with Ravi Teja.

Sreeleela is acting as the heroine in Siva Karthikeyan's 25th film. With this, she is also stepping into Tamil. Sudha Kongara is directing this film. Sreeleela is also doing a Kannada film with Janardhan Reddy's son Nikhil. With her Bollywood entry, this girl's luck is likely to change.

