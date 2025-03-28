Who is Shruthi Narayanan? South Indian actress at the center of shocking casting couch video leak

Read Full Gallery

South actress Shruthi Narayanan returned to social media after a viral video. She shared new photos but kept the comment section closed. The video is under investigation.

South Indian actress Shruthi Narayanan is in the news. Especially this actress who works in Tamil films, allegedly a casting couch video of her is going viral. Meanwhile, Shruthi has returned to social media.

Shruthi Narayanan has made a new post on social media amidst the cutting couch video controversy, in which no caption has been given. She has shared three photos and locked her comment section so that no one can comment on her.

In the latest pictures, Shruthi Narayanan can be seen in a white and golden saree. She is looking very beautiful in it.

Let us tell you that the leaked video of Shruthi Narayanan is being investigated. Reports are claiming that this video is from her private audition. But this has not been officially confirmed.

But after the video of Shruthi Narayanan surfaced, the issue of casting couch has once again sparked debate in the film industry. People are raising questions about the treatment of emerging artists.

Shruthi Narayanan is an emerging actress in the Tamil film and TV industry. She is 24 years old and rules the hearts of the audience with her acting.

It is said that Shruthi Narayanan started her career with TV. She got recognition from the role of Vidya in Star Vijay's serial 'Siragadikka Aasai'.

Apart from TV, Shruthi Narayanan has also made her presence felt on OTT platforms. She played an important role in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan starrer web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Shruthi Narayanan has also played important roles in TV shows like ' Karthigai Deepam' (2022) and 'Maari' (2022).

Shruthi Narayanan is very active on social media. She has more than 46 thousand followers on Instagram.

