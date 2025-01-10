Who is RJ Mahvash? Did Yuzvendra Chahal start dating after separation from Dhanashree?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash and shared photos with her on her Instagram profile; however, the post's comment session was hidden.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal has left everyone guessing if he is dating RJ Mahvash amidst speculations of his split with Dhanashree Verma. A snapshot of the cricketer recently became popular on social media, showing him spending some quality time with Mahvash and his buddies. The RJ uploaded the photo on her Instagram account, but she turned off the comments area.

article_image2

In the caption of his photo, Mahvash alluded to Chahal as her family, writing, "Christmas lunch con familia." Netizens are now wondering if Mahvash is the mysterious female Chahal was seen with recently. Yuzvendra Chahal was recently spotted with an unknown female in Mumbai.

article_image3

A video posted by The New Indian shows Chahal in a hotel with an unknown girl. The cricketer donned a casual white oversized t-shirt with baggy light blue pants. Also, the entertainment portal said Chahal was observed disguising his face while being photographed at the hotel with her.

article_image4

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce speculations have made news. It all began when followers discovered that the two had unfollowed one another on Instagram.

article_image5

Yuzvendra has also removed all images of Dhanashree from his account, although Dhanashree still has a few photos of him on her own.

article_image6

Yuzvendra Chahal Responds to Divorce Rumours

Yuzvendra recently addressed the "curiosity surrounding" his personal life, asking his fans to refrain from speculating about "matters that may or may not be true". "I am grateful to all of my fans for their unwavering love and support; without it, I would not have gotten this far." But our trip is far from over!!! There are still so many fantastic OVERS to deliver for my nation, my squad, and my supporters!!! While I am pleased to be an athlete, I am also a son, brother, and friend. I understand your curiosity regarding recent events, particularly those involving my personal life. However, I've observed several social media posts speculating on issues that may or may not be accurate," he said in an Instagram post.

article_image7

“As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," the cricketer added.

article_image8

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Calls Rumours 'Baseless'

In a sharply written Instagram story on Wednesday night, Dhanashree made her first remark and addressed allegations about her marriage. She referred to them as frivolous and devoid of facts. “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," she wrote.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Deepika Padukone criticizes L&T chairman's push for 90-hour work week; Read on ATG

Deepika Padukone criticizes L&T chairman’s push for 90-hour work week; Read on

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Maker's drop exclusive BTS video of Allu Arjun starrer movie [WATCH] ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Maker's drop exclusive BTS video of Allu Arjun starrer movie [WATCH]

Kangana Ranaut invites Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to watch 'Emergency', criticizes Rahul's etiquette ATG

Kangana Ranaut invites Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to watch 'Emergency', criticizes Rahul's etiquette

Harshdeep Kaur reveals Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'See God In Each Other'; Read on ATG

Harshdeep Kaur reveals Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'See God In Each Other'; Read on

Los Angeles Wildfire: Oscar nominations postponed, BAFTA tea party cancelled; Read on ATG

Los Angeles Wildfire: Oscar nominations postponed, BAFTA tea party cancelled; Read on

Recent Stories

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal? gcw

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal?

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police shk

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies ATG

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon