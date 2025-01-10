Who is RJ Mahvash? Did Yuzvendra Chahal start dating after separation from Dhanashree?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash and shared photos with her on her Instagram profile; however, the post's comment session was hidden.

Yuzvendra Chahal has left everyone guessing if he is dating RJ Mahvash amidst speculations of his split with Dhanashree Verma. A snapshot of the cricketer recently became popular on social media, showing him spending some quality time with Mahvash and his buddies. The RJ uploaded the photo on her Instagram account, but she turned off the comments area.

In the caption of his photo, Mahvash alluded to Chahal as her family, writing, "Christmas lunch con familia." Netizens are now wondering if Mahvash is the mysterious female Chahal was seen with recently. Yuzvendra Chahal was recently spotted with an unknown female in Mumbai.

A video posted by The New Indian shows Chahal in a hotel with an unknown girl. The cricketer donned a casual white oversized t-shirt with baggy light blue pants. Also, the entertainment portal said Chahal was observed disguising his face while being photographed at the hotel with her.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce speculations have made news. It all began when followers discovered that the two had unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Yuzvendra has also removed all images of Dhanashree from his account, although Dhanashree still has a few photos of him on her own.

Yuzvendra Chahal Responds to Divorce Rumours Yuzvendra recently addressed the "curiosity surrounding" his personal life, asking his fans to refrain from speculating about "matters that may or may not be true". "I am grateful to all of my fans for their unwavering love and support; without it, I would not have gotten this far." But our trip is far from over!!! There are still so many fantastic OVERS to deliver for my nation, my squad, and my supporters!!! While I am pleased to be an athlete, I am also a son, brother, and friend. I understand your curiosity regarding recent events, particularly those involving my personal life. However, I've observed several social media posts speculating on issues that may or may not be accurate," he said in an Instagram post.

“As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," the cricketer added.

Dhanashree Calls Rumours 'Baseless' In a sharply written Instagram story on Wednesday night, Dhanashree made her first remark and addressed allegations about her marriage. She referred to them as frivolous and devoid of facts. “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," she wrote.

