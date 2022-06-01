Who is Poppy Jabbal? Punjabi actress married Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover

Actor Karan V Grover got married to his long-time girlfriend and actress Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday. Here’s all you need to know about the Udaariyaan actor’s wife.

Actor Karan V Grover got married to his long-time girlfriend and actor Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday. Karan and Poppy took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image from their beautiful Punjabi wedding. While Karan is a popular face, his girlfriend-turned-wife Poppy, is no less a celebrity. Like Karan, Poppy is also a popular actor in the entertainment industry. Here is everything you need to know about Udaariyaan actor Karan’s wife Poppy.

Poppy Jabbal is not only an actor but a woman who dons many hats. Apart from being a popular actor, Poppy is also an anchor and a model, among other things. Poppy Jabbal is a very popular influencer and has also worked as a host for numerous sports shows.

Poppy Jabbal recently came into the limelight after she appeared in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful' (2018). She has also acted in the Punjabi film industry.

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal dated for a few years before deciding to get hitched. They dated for over a decade and finally got married on Tuesday, May 31. Poppy Jabbal was born and brought up in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. She completed her graduation from London College of Fashion, London, England.

