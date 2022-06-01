Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Poppy Jabbal? Punjabi actress married Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Actor Karan V Grover got married to his long-time girlfriend and actress Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday. Here’s all you need to know about the Udaariyaan actor’s wife.

    Image: Poppy Jabbal/Instagram

    Actor Karan V Grover got married to his long-time girlfriend and actor Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday. Karan and Poppy took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image from their beautiful Punjabi wedding. While Karan is a popular face, his girlfriend-turned-wife Poppy, is no less a celebrity. Like Karan, Poppy is also a popular actor in the entertainment industry. Here is everything you need to know about Udaariyaan actor Karan’s wife Poppy.

    Image: Poppy Jabbal/Instagram

    Poppy Jabbal is not only an actor but a woman who dons many hats. Apart from being a popular actor, Poppy is also an anchor and a model, among other things. Poppy Jabbal is a very popular influencer and has also worked as a host for numerous sports shows.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: KK PERFORMING 'YAARON', HOURS BEFORE HIS DEATH IN KOLKATA, WILL TEAR YOU UP

    Image: Poppy Jabbal/Instagram

    Poppy Jabbal recently came into the limelight after she appeared in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful’ (2018). She has also acted in the Punjabi film industry.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi; says ‘have full faith in Court’

    Image: Poppy Jabbal/Instagram

    Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal dated for a few years before deciding to get hitched. They dated for over a decade and finally got married on Tuesday, May 31. Poppy Jabbal was born and brought up in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. She completed her graduation from London College of Fashion, London, England.

    Image: Poppy Jabbal/Instagram

    It was in 2019 when Poppy Jabbal participated in ‘Gladrags Mega Model Manhunt’ and won the title of ‘Best Body’. Poppy Jabbal marked her acting debut opposite popular singer-actor Harddy Sandhu in the 2017 Punjabi movie ‘Mahi NRI’. She has also worked in the movie Uda Aida (2019).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch KK performing Yaaron hours before his death in Kolkata will tear you up snt

    Watch: KK performing 'Yaaron', hours before his death in Kolkata, will tear you up

    KK death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part TMC says don't politicise demise snt

    KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part; TMC says don't politicise demise

    Vijay Babu rape case Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi says have full faith in Court drb

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi; says ‘have full faith in Court’

    Result in 2 days Sidhu Moose Wala s murder triggers gang rivalry revenge warning issued gcw

    'Result in 2 days': Sidhu Moose Wala's murder triggers gang rivalry, revenge warning issued

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps snt

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps

    Recent Stories

    Watch KK performing Yaaron hours before his death in Kolkata will tear you up snt

    Watch: KK performing 'Yaaron', hours before his death in Kolkata, will tear you up

    Video Here's what KK said to event organisers before he passed away; watch RBA

    (Video) Here's what KK said to event organisers before he passed away; watch

    Ram temple will be Rashtra mandir says Yogi Adityanath after he lays foundation stone for second stage gcw

    Ram temple will be ‘Rashtra mandir’, says Yogi Adityanath after he lays foundation stone for 2nd stage

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today - adt

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon