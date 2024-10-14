Who is 'Pakistan ki Alia Bhatt'? Meet Hania Aamir who closely resembles Bollywood actress (Photos)

In an interview with Jang Newspaper, Pakistani actress Hania Amir said that her similarity to Alia Bhatt had earned her several opportunities. Hania’s popularity has spread across India, not just in Pakistan.

Hania Aamir's contact with Diljit Dosanjh at his London concert recently made news. The legendary singer invited Hania to the stage and dedicated the song "Lover" to her. Hania's fame has expanded throughout India as well. The actress stated that she resembled Alia Bhatt.

But did you know that the actress gives Alia Bhatt a lot of credit for Hania's career success? The actress stated that her dimpled face and remarkable resemblance to Alia helped her land certain parts.

Hania revealed that once Alia was recruited as an ambassador for a company in India, the Pakistani firm immediately appointed Hania to represent it. Furthermore, she claimed that filmmakers knew just where to go for a young, innocent-looking female with dimples.

In an interview with Jang Newspaper, Hania Amir said, "So, I’m very thankful towards Alia Bhatt and if I ever meet her in person, I would be over the moon."

Hania remarked that she appreciates being dubbed 'Pakistan ki Alia' by others. She complimented Alia Bhatt, calling her a smart and gifted actor. During the same interview, Hania expressed her affection for other Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor.

In the meantime, Hania garnered news for her appearance with Badshah, outstanding work, and acting abilities. She usually joins him on excursions and at parties. Badshah also attended Diljit's gig in London. As a result, rumours about their relationship began to spread.

