Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is 'Pakistan ki Alia Bhatt'? Meet Hania Aamir who closely resembles Bollywood actress (Photos)

    In an interview with Jang Newspaper, Pakistani actress Hania Amir said that her similarity to Alia Bhatt had earned her several opportunities. Hania’s popularity has spread across India, not just in Pakistan.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Hania Aamir's contact with Diljit Dosanjh at his London concert recently made news. The legendary singer invited Hania to the stage and dedicated the song "Lover" to her. Hania's fame has expanded throughout India as well. The actress stated that she resembled Alia Bhatt.

    article_image2

    But did you know that the actress gives Alia Bhatt a lot of credit for Hania's career success? The actress stated that her dimpled face and remarkable resemblance to Alia helped her land certain parts. 

    article_image3

    Hania revealed that once Alia was recruited as an ambassador for a company in India, the Pakistani firm immediately appointed Hania to represent it. Furthermore, she claimed that filmmakers knew just where to go for a young, innocent-looking female with dimples.

    article_image4

    In an interview with Jang Newspaper, Hania Amir said, "So, I’m very thankful towards Alia Bhatt and if I ever meet her in person, I would be over the moon." 

    article_image5

    Hania remarked that she appreciates being dubbed 'Pakistan ki Alia' by others. She complimented Alia Bhatt, calling her a smart and gifted actor. During the same interview, Hania expressed her affection for other Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor.

    article_image6

    In the meantime, Hania garnered news for her appearance with Badshah, outstanding work, and acting abilities. She usually joins him on excursions and at parties. Badshah also attended Diljit's gig in London. As a result, rumours about their relationship began to spread. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA

    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Kanguva Suriya's film to be dubbed in multiple languages using AI RBA

    Kanguva: Suriya's film to be dubbed in multiple languages using AI

    Kerala: Actor Bala granted bail in defamation case, ordered to refrain from social media comments

    Kerala: Actor Bala granted bail in defamation case, ordered to refrain from social media comments

    Ranbir Kapoor Dilemma Alia Bhatt Jigra Controversy Divya Khosla Kumar RBA

    Will Ranbir Kapoor QUIT 'Animal Park' due to Alia Bhatt's Jigra controversy?

    Do Patti' trailer OUT: Kajol, Kriti Sanon starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

    'Do Patti' trailer OUT: Kajol, Kriti Sanon starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns NTI

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress? RKK

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress?

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA

    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya anr

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage snt

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon