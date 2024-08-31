Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Anjini Dhawan? Know some interesting facts about Varun Dhawan's niece

    Anjini Dhawan is preparing for her big debut in the film industry with Binny and Family, which will premiere in September 2024. She will star opposite Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri,  Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar, among others.

    Anjini Dhawan, actor Varun Dhawan's niece, is due to make her Bollywood debut in the film Binny and Family, which will be released in theatres in September 2024. She will appear with Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar, among others.

    'Binny and Family' will demonstrate the communication gap between two generations. The family drama is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. We've compiled all the necessary information if you're curious about Anjini Dhawan.

    Anjini Dhawan, born in 2000, is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Reena Dhawan. Siddharth is Varun Dhawan's cousin. She is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan, a prominent actor. Anjini began her acting career as an assistant director (AD) on the set of her cousin Varun Dhawan's film Coolie No. 1, which was released in 2020 and starring Sara Ali Khan in the main role. David Dhawan directed the film.
     

    The 24-year-old is also a social media influencer, with over 262,000 followers on her official Instagram account. Her Instagram page is full of breathtaking photos and videos of her dancing routines. 

    Anjini is also good friends with Sridevi's daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor. The two routinely post images together on social media, setting lofty friendship objectives for their fans.

