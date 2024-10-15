Who is Amrutha Suresh? Meet Malayalam actor Bala aka Balakumar's ex-wife

Amrutha Suressh (Amritha), ex-wife of popular Malayalam actor Bala, had accused him of assault and misbehaviour. It is said that Bala's driver is an eyewitness to the case and has accepted the actor's ill-treating Amritha multiple times.

According to a Manorama article, famed Malayalam actor Bala has been detained by the Kadavanthara police in Ernakulam, Kerala, based on severe charges levelled against him by ex-wife and singer Amrutha Suresh.

According to reports, Bala has mistreated Amrutha "multiple times," even in front of their now 12-year-old daughter Avanthika and family.

Who is Amrutha Suresh?

Amrutha is a prominent Malayalam singer who gained prominence after appearing on the singing reality program Idea Star Singer Season 2 in 2007. She met her ex-husband Bala on the sets of his 2009 film Venalmaram, in which she appeared as a playback vocalist.

According to rumours, their relationship evolved into love during her time on Ideal Star Singer Season 2. Amritha was a participant on the show, while Bala was the celebrity judge. The couple married in Chennai in August 2010 and separated in 2015. Later in 2019, Amritha-Bala formally divorced. The couple has a daughter named Avantika.

Amrutha Suressh, an Indian singer, composer, songwriter, and radio DJ, was born on August 2, 1988. She comes from a musical family. In addition to singing, Amrutha models and has been in a few publications. The singer is quite active on Instagram, with over 1.7 million followers. In May 2022, Amrutha was said to be dating prominent music director Gopi Sundar. However, the two separated ways later.

