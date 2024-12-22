Who is Alisha Parveen? Anupamaa actress makes surprise exit from the show

Alisha Parveen, who played Raahi in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has been suddenly removed. She revealed this news on social media, expressing shock and confusion about the reason behind her dismissal.

Alisha Parveen, who played Rupali Ganguly's daughter Raahi in 'Anupamaa,' will no longer be seen on the show. She has been removed.

Alisha shared a post on social media stating she didn't leave 'Anupamaa.' She's unaware of the reason for her removal, saying everything was fine, making this sudden change shocking.

Alisha Parveen is an actress who has also worked in serials like 'Hum Nikamma Banate Hain' and 'School Friends' before Anupamaa.

Alisha recently joined 'Anupamaa' after the leap as Rupali Ganguly's adopted daughter, Raahi, a prominent role.

Alisha Parveen played Shruti Tandon in the 2015 film 'Talvar,' based on the Aarushi Talwar murder case.

Alisha Parveen is active on social media, sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. She has 386k followers on Instagram.

Latest Videos