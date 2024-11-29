When Rekha used to accompany Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan for long drives; Read on

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love story remains one of Bollywood's most talked-about affairs. However, many are unaware that Rekha initially shared a close bond with Jaya Bachchan and would often accompany her and Amitabh on long drives.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

The Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan triangle remains one of Hindi cinema's most enduring controversies. Despite rumors since the mid-70s, none have publicly confirmed the speculations.

article_image2

Interestingly, Rekha and Jaya were close even before Amitabh's marriage. In fact, after early success, Rekha moved to Mumbai at 18 and lived in the same building as Jaya Bachchan.

article_image3

When Jaya married Big B, Rekha was close to both. So much so, the trio often went on drives together, as mentioned in Mehmood's biography by Hanif Zaveri.

article_image4

The biography quotes Anwar (Mehmood's brother): 'Amitabh and Anwar were close. I'd often take Amitabh and Jaya on long drives. They'd sit in the front, and Rekha in the back, chatting throughout.'

article_image5

Rekha and Amitabh met on the sets of Do Anjaane (1976). Amitabh was already married to Jaya, and Shweta and Abhishek were born.

article_image6

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked together in several films, including Mr. Natwarlal, Do Anjaane, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. However, Silsila was their last film together.

