When Rekha talked about Amitabh Bachchan: 'I love him, he loves me – that's it! Why hurt his wife?'

For the first time, Rekha admitted that something was going on between the two of them, even though Amitabh has never admitted to having an affair with Rekha.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

The most contentious and talked-about love triangle in Bollywood has always been talked-about relationship between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. We Amitabh continuously denied having an affair with Rekha; the actress finally admitted that something was going on between them.

article_image2

In an interview with Filmfare in November 1984, Rekha spoke as truthfully and honestly as she could about Amitabh Bachchan's denial of his romance with her and the reasons behind it. She also discussed if the two are in love. 

article_image3

"Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me – that's it! I don't care what anybody thinks," she had said.

article_image4

"If he'd reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he's said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn't want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?" Rekha questioned, as reported by Bollywoodshaadis.com.

article_image5

Further discussing how she would confirm the relationship every time Amitabh Bachchan denied it, Rekha said, "My reaction is not a typical reaction—I know that—but there's a total fulfilment. We are humans who love and accept each other for what we are. There's more happiness in our lives than misery."

article_image6

"Nothing else matters. But as long as I'm with that person, I don't care. I cannot identify myself with anyone else. Don't publish this. For he'll deny it. Then I'll affirm it. Then there will be a statement from his camp saying, 'No, no. she is nuts like Parveen Babi.' Then I'll say 'No, no. Parveen Babi is not here, but here I am to issue a statement.' Anyway, why should I be talking to you about my personal life? I am a very creative person. I have lots of interests. People love talking about my personal life. But I want to keep it to myself. Mr Bachchan is important to me, not to anybody else," Rekha had spoken.

