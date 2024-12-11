When Jaya Bachchan wanted to give Aishwarya all house responsibilities, THIS Bachchan member stopped her

Following Jaya Bachchan's declaration that she intended to delegate all of her obligations to her bahu Aishwarya Rai, the following actions were taken. 

First Published Dec 11, 2024, 5:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

The current divorce speculations involving Bollywood pair Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have sparked much interest. The couple married on April 20, 2007, in a small ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan's home, Jalsa.
 

Aishwarya has had a strong bond with the Bachchan family. Aishwarya collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan in various films. Aishwarya and Abhishek set significant relationship goals with their PDA. They are the parents of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In an interview with Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan spoke her heart out about sharing her burdens with her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. But, do you know one member of the Bachchan family was not ready for the same and stopped Jaya from doing so. Can you guess who it was? Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, was not on board with this idea.

Jaya Bachchan spoke about sharing her family responsibilities with Aishwarya during the chat show after she tied the knot with Abhishek.

Karan Johar asked Jaya, 'Now you’ll be sharing some of the issues with your daughter-in-law now. There will be Ash, who will come and take some of the burdens off your shoulders'. Jaya replied 'Hopefully. I am hoping that she will take a lot more than just some.” Karan said, “So you want to give her lots more?' 

Shweta told Jaya, 'Don’t do that mom. It’s scary and intimidating'. Jaya told her, 'What rubbish' to which Shweta explained to her by saying, 'Slowly ease her into it'. Karan quickly said, 'The Bachchan way of life?' Jaya simply nodded, while Shweta said, 'It’s not that hard'.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for 16 years now and there are rumours which state that all is not well between the two. Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

