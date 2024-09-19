When is Sreeleela getting married and to whom? Here's what she said

When will Sreeleela, who is attending other's weddings, get married? Netizens want an answer to this question.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Actress Sreeleela, who made her Kannada debut in 2019 with the films Kiss and Bharaate, is now a sought-after actress in the Telugu film industry.

It is a matter of concern that Sreeleela, who is acting in back-to-back films with a full year's call sheet, is seeing consecutive solo hits.

Recently, Sreeleela attended a family function. She has uploaded photos of herself wearing a lehenga and giving different poses.

Sreeleela's mother, Swarnalatha, is also a famous doctor and smiled in the presence of celebrities. Thus netizens have directly questioned the doctor.

Auntie, won't you get your daughter married? You know how old she is... If you are doing flop movies and going to functions, when will you start a family?.

Sreeleela, who is busy with modeling and film photoshoots, should not stop her medical studies for any reason and continues to study even while traveling.

