Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Sreeleela getting married and to whom? Here's what she said

    When will Sreeleela, who is attending other's weddings, get married? Netizens want an answer to this question.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Sreeleela, who made her Kannada debut in 2019 with the films Kiss and Bharaate, is now a sought-after actress in the Telugu film industry.

    article_image2

    It is a matter of concern that Sreeleela, who is acting in back-to-back films with a full year's call sheet, is seeing consecutive solo hits.

    article_image3

    Recently, Sreeleela attended a family function. She has uploaded photos of herself wearing a lehenga and giving different poses.

    article_image4

    Sreeleela's mother, Swarnalatha, is also a famous doctor and smiled in the presence of celebrities. Thus netizens have directly questioned the doctor.

    article_image5

    Auntie, won't you get your daughter married? You know how old she is... If you are doing flop movies and going to functions, when will you start a family?.

    article_image6

    Sreeleela, who is busy with modeling and film photoshoots, should not stop her medical studies for any reason and continues to study even while traveling.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India RKK

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90000 tickets sold in 24 Hours anr

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90,000 tickets sold in 24 hours

    Butta Bomma choreographer Jani Master charged with POCSO in sexual abuse case; deeds here RBA

    Butta Bomma choreographer Jani Master charged with POCSO in sexual abuse case; deets

    Coldplay Concert 2025 in India: Check dates, venue, ticket prices and more RBA

    Coldplay Concert 2025 in India: Check dates, venue, ticket prices and more

    We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone ATG

    'We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone gifts herself THIS gift worth Rs 17.8 crore just after her daughter's birth RKK

    Deepika Padukone gifts herself THIS gift worth Rs 17.8 crore just after her daughter's birth

    Bloating: Understanding its broader impact beyond simple digestive discomfort NTI

    Bloating: Understanding its broader impact beyond simple digestive discomfort

    Virender Sehwag to Brian Lara-Top 5 batsmen with multiple triple centuries in test cricket history RBA

    Virender Sehwag to Brian Lara-Top 5 batsmen with multiple triple centuries in test cricket history

    Sourav Ganguly files cyberbullying complaint against YouTuber; police launch investigation AJR

    Sourav Ganguly files cyberbullying complaint against YouTuber; police launch investigation

    Nusrat Jahan shares breath-taking vacation pictures; laughs her heart out in happy yellow colours [PHOTOS] ATG

    Nusrat Jahan shares breath-taking vacation pictures; laughs her heart out in happy yellow colours [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon