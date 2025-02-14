What is 'Y' security? TVK leader Thalapathy Vijay granted security; Check

Thalapathy Vijay, president of the Tamil Nadu Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has been granted Y category security. What are the specifics of this security detail?

Thalapathy Vijay - Y Security

Thalapathy Vijay founded the Tamil Nadu Vijay Makkal Iyakkam last year. A year later, he has been granted Y category security. What is Y category security? What are the different types of security details in India? Who receives such protection?

SPG Security

In India, various security details are provided to the President, Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Ministers, and other dignitaries, including film stars and prominent businesspeople. The level of security depends on their position and the threats they face. The President has a security team of 180 personnel. SPG is the most critical security detail

SPG Security

SPG was formed after Indira Gandhi's assassination. It provides security to the Prime Minister and their family members, wherever they are in the world. Currently, Prime Minister Modi also has SPG security. This unit has 3,000 personnel

Z+ Security

After SPG, there is Z+ security. This team is formed by selecting personnel from NSG, RPF, CRPF, CISF, and ITBP. Former Prime Ministers, former Presidents, and leaders facing serious threats are given this security. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has Z+ security. With 5 bulletproof vehicles and 50 personnel, this security costs 3.3 million rupees per month

Z Security

Z security consists of 6 NSG personnel and 22 police personnel. It is provided to those facing serious threats based on intelligence recommendations. 1 to 3 armed personnel accompany the individual. Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has Z security, costing 1.6 million rupees per month

Y+ Security

Y+ security includes four NSG personnel and six police officers. Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Shah Rukh Khan have this security. It costs 1.5 million rupees per month

Why Y Security for Vijay?

Y category security includes one or two NSG personnel and eight police officers. It costs 1.2 million rupees per month. Vijay has been granted this security only in Tamil Nadu. Following social media posts calling for action against him, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted him Y category security due to perceived threats. X category security does not include NSG personnel; only local police provide protection

