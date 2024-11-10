WATCH: Fans react to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video where Varun Dhawan talks about his family (Video)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'heartbreaking' reaction went viral as Varun Dhawan discussed family planning. Samanth's fans were sad because they believed the actress was nearly crying.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most attractive actors in the entertainment world. The gorgeousness has returned to work after a lengthy absence. Samantha is presently enjoying in the glory of the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, opposite Varun Dhawan, and everyone is praising her acting abilities. (WATCH VIDEO)

Samantha has experienced a lot in her personal life. For those who don't know, she married Naga Chaitanya for a few years until they split up. Samantha's admirers are now saddened since she appeared unwell as Varun spoke about his family at a recent event.

While at it, Varun opened up about starting a family with his wife Natasha Dalal, and netizens noticed that Samantha looked "sad and lost" during the segment. "She just wants to scream and cry badly," a fan wrote. Samantha and Varun recently appeared on a show to promote their latest release, Citadel Honey Bunny. While there, the latter spoke about starting a family and welcoming a baby girl. As he spoke, fans felt that Samantha "looked like she wanted to cry," and a video of her reaction has now gone viral.



Varun and Samantha appeared on The Hollywood Reporter, and the actor from Badlapur was heard stating, "It was a major period when Natasha and I wanted to start our family. I had a yearning that I want my own family and I connected with Bunny (his character) because of that hunger for a family..."

However, as he talked, netizens spotted Samantha being genuinely melancholy and lost in contemplation for a few moments before swiftly regaining her composure in front of the audience. Fans called her reply tragic and remarked, "She just wants to scream and cry badly". Another fan wrote, "My heart wrenched while seeing this part of the interview".

"It's not women fault all she wanted was love in return," a user wrote, hinting at her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Chaitanya got engaged in 2017 after being together for several years. In 2019, they married in a dreamlike wedding. However, they announced their divorce in 2021, leaving their followers devastated.

Samantha was diagnosed with myositis following their divorce, and she even took a leave of absence from work before rejoining Citadel Honey Bunny. Chaitanya, on the other hand, has found love again in actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and the couple is allegedly planning to marry before the end of the year.

