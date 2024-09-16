Was Sunny Deol-Dimple Kapadia's love story real? Co-star Sujata reveals

Sujata Mehta, who was Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's co-star in the 1993 film Gunaah, has spoken out about the couple's suspected romance.

For more than three decades, there have been rumors about a love relationship between Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia. Even though none of them ever acknowledged the claim, conjecture persisted. Even after so many years, netizens continue to analyze their claimed love tale. A photo of the Monaco duo holding hands went viral a while back. Now, a celebrity has spoken out about Sunny and Dimple.

Sujata Mehta, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's co-star in the 1993 film Gunaah, has spoken out about the couple's suspected romance. Sujata confessed to Siddharth Kannan that the two had a great relationship and had nothing to conceal. The actress stated that in their field, everyone is professional and does their own thing. "Gunaah ke set pe jab bhi hum log shoot pe gaye; they had a great relationship both on and off-screen. "They were meant to be together."

Sujata said that she was the initial option for Rajesh Khanna's Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, but Dimple Kapada replaced her. According to the renowned actress, Dimple's children wanted their parents to work together to reconnect after their separation. However, the film was never released.

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol's relationship rumors began in the 1980s while they were working on films such as Aag Ka Gola, Manzil Manzil, and Narsimha. Amrita Singh, Deol's ex-girlfriend at the time, confirmed the actor's relationship with Kapadia. Sunny Deol is married to Pooja Deol, and they have two sons: Karan and Rajvir Deol.

Sunny Deol most recently appeared in the 2023 blockbuster film Gadar 2. The actor will next appear in Lahore 1947, with Preity Zinta. Deol also directs Border 2, which stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key parts. Dimple Kapada, on the other hand, has appeared in numerous films, including Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Murder Mubarak. Last year, she gave an outstanding performance in the Disney+ Hotstar online series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

