Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this

Latest reports suggest that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had planned a baby with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; then what happened? Why did they get separated? Read this

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently a busy bee shooting for the last song of Pushpa: The Rise began in Hyderabad. The song features Samantha and Telugu star Allu Arjun. It is reported that a set has been constructed for the song’s shoot in Ramoji Film City, and Ganesh Acharya will be choreographing the special number.



Last month, October 2 Samantha's announced her separation from her long time boyfriend and then-husband actor Naga Chaitanya. Both were called one of the most loved couple and best-looking duo in the south film industry.

Last week, Samantha made some big announcements on her professional life. The actress is set to make her international film debut with BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John in ‘Arrangements of Love’. Philip John is known for his work in ‘Downtown Abbey’ for which he won the award.

Last month, October 2 Samantha's announced her separation from her long time boyfriend and then-husband actor Naga Chaitanya. Both were called one of the most loved couple and best-looking duo in the south film industry.



It was also said in a report that Samantha was planning to have a baby with Naga. Samantha planned to keep her film career on the backburner for the time, putting all focus on the baby for that baby. It is said that she turned down the film with Shah Rukh Khan due to her baby plans. Then Samantha lost the offer, Nayanthara got the part.

Since her separation, Samantha went to many places on vacation with friends and family. And now, she is all focused on her work and other businesses (startups) she has started during the lockdown.