'Bahu' Katrina Kaif in monokini; here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham reacted

Katrina Kaif recently shared swimwear photos on her Instagram account. Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, has reacted to it

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have posted stunning holiday photos on their social media accounts. Katrina shared a couple of pictures of herself in a gorgeous black monokini and a beach hat.



The actress appears to be a diva and a beach bum. Fans were going wild over her holiday photos. And guess what else? Vicky's father replied to his bahu's images as well.



Sham Kaushal appreciated Katrina's photos, which we think is her father-in-law's goal. He is such a cool father-in-law.

Katrina Kaif has the colder in-laws. Their dinner dates, trips, selfies, photographs in front of the media and fans, and other activities have demonstrated how much they adore her and vice versa. And now, Papa Kaushal is a fan of Bahu Rani. Katrina's photo exemplifies what the contemporary family is all about.



A couple of weeks ago, Vicky had tweeted a touching photo of Katrina and his mother, Veena Kaushal a few weeks earlier on Women's Day. Katrina sat on Mama Kaushal's lap. It's the relationship they have that melts our hearts and the hearts of VicKat shippers.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky are extremely busy at work. Vicky has completed work on a project with Sara Ali Khan. It is yet to be titled. It's a Dinesh Vijan film produced by Maddock Films. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar. He also completed Govinda Naam Mera, in which he co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also includes Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in his cast. Meghna Gulzar directs the film. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Wedding outfit details here, know what they are wearing

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram