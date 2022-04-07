Katrina Kaif flaunts her perfect body in sexy monokini from her recent Maldives vacay

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a black monokini as she relaxes on the Maldives' beaches.

Katrina Kaif is known for her ability to increase the temperature with her social media posts. Katrina and Vicky returned from the Maldives a few days ago, and now it's time for photos.



Katrina Kaif recently uploaded a handful of photos of herself in a black monokini. As she relaxes on a beach with a giant sun hat, she appears to be the ideal summer girl.

The monokini is stylish, and Katrina Kaif's complexion has a wonderful sun-kissed hue. She added a black heart emoji and a beach and a hat emoji.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif both have demanding schedules. They make it a point to take vacations whenever feasible.



Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal were vacationing at an unnamed beach resort last week, and they posted photos from their trip on their separate social media accounts.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted going hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport earlier this week.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December of last year after secretly dating for two years.