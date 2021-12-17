  • Facebook
    Want to know John Abraham's net worth? Here's how he makes money; read on

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 6:31 PM IST
    John Abraham turned 49 today. The actor celebrated his special day with his wife and two dogs. Today, let us look at his career graph and his net worth.

    Bollywood actor and film producer John Abraham turned 49 today. John shared some unseen pictures of his family and house on her social media page. We can see his wife Priya Runchal and two pet dogs in the pictures. 

    The actor has come a long way from his first film Jism to producing movies in his production house, JA Entertainment. He made a few amazing movies like Vicky Donor in 2012, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Batla House, Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, etc. And now he is set to release his next film, Attack, where he is acting and producing the film. 
     

    On his birthday, let us look at his career graph and his net worth. John was born in 1972 in Kerala; later he shifted to Mumbai, where he finished his studies at the Bombay Scottish School and then his MBA degree from Jai Hind College. Also read: John Abraham wanted to marry THIS Bengali actress, but it was not Bipasha Basu; read details

    After working in various movies in Bollywood, John eventually ventured into production and has produced some of the best films, including the film Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor directed by Shoojit Sircar and then Madras Cafe in 2013.

    Thanks to his movies, John has a net worth of US $34, around Rs 251 crore. Apart from working in films and production, John is also associated with many prominent brands, from which he earns mulla. 
     

    John also owns a restaurant John's Fat Abraham Burger located in Delhi; he also owns a vodka brand called Pure Wonder Abraham. Besides these John has a fantastic football team named Mumbai Angels. Not just that, John has a  perfume line called John Abraham Seduction. Also read: John Abraham posts teaser of Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting all Instagram posts [Video]

