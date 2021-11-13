Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos)

Bringing you the daily dose of what your favourite celebrity has been up to, here are photos of Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and others. See pictures to find out where were they spotted and doing what.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is back home from Dubai. Virat was seen getting inside his car at the airport in Mumbai on Saturday. He was accompanied by his wife, actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Anushka was tightly holding on to her daughter as she stepped out of the airport. Earlier in the day, Anushka had shared an image from possibly her coffee date with hubby Virat wherein their faces were printed on the coffee, calling themselves “delicious” in the caption.

‘Rockstar’ actor Ranbir Kapoor was papped outside a dubbing studio in Bandra when he was on his way out. Ranbir’s film Rockstar recently completed 10 years of its release. On another note, Ranbir’s lady love, Alia Bhatt revealed that she has hers and Ranbir’s photo as her phone’s screen saver. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor’s photo as her phone’s screen saver? Find out the details

The town is buzzing with the wedding news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Amidst all of this, the ‘URI’ actor was spotted at Maddock Films’ office in Santacruz. Fresh reports regarding Vicky’s wedding suggests that celebrities such as Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and others would be a part of the wedding celebrations.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter were clicked at the airport on Saturday morning. The Jr Bachchan’s family seem to be going on a trip together. While Abhishek sported a blue pullover, Aishwarya looked pretty in black. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding invitees list OUT, read details

Wearing a hand-block printed salwar suit with a red leheriya dupatta, Sara Ali Khan was seen outside her gym. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress is often spotted in traditional attire which makes her look nothing less than the princess that she already is.