    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos)

    First Published Nov 13, 2021, 8:15 PM IST
    Bringing you the daily dose of what your favourite celebrity has been up to, here are photos of Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and others. See pictures to find out where were they spotted and doing what.

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is back home from Dubai. Virat was seen getting inside his car at the airport in Mumbai on Saturday. He was accompanied by his wife, actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    Anushka was tightly holding on to her daughter as she stepped out of the airport. Earlier in the day, Anushka had shared an image from possibly her coffee date with hubby Virat wherein their faces were printed on the coffee, calling themselves “delicious” in the caption.

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    ‘Rockstar’ actor Ranbir Kapoor was papped outside a dubbing studio in Bandra when he was on his way out. Ranbir’s film Rockstar recently completed 10 years of its release. On another note, Ranbir’s lady love, Alia Bhatt revealed that she has hers and Ranbir’s photo as her phone’s screen saver.

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    The town is buzzing with the wedding news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Amidst all of this, the ‘URI’ actor was spotted at Maddock Films’ office in Santacruz. Fresh reports regarding Vicky’s wedding suggests that celebrities such as Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and others would be a part of the wedding celebrations.

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter were clicked at the airport on Saturday morning. The Jr Bachchan’s family seem to be going on a trip together. While Abhishek sported a blue pullover, Aishwarya looked pretty in black.

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    Wearing a hand-block printed salwar suit with a red leheriya dupatta, Sara Ali Khan was seen outside her gym. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress is often spotted in traditional attire which makes her look nothing less than the princess that she already is.

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    For the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor along with film’s director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Pragya Kapoor were in Delhi on Saturday.

