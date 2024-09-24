Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: 5 Indian celebs who got featured on Instagram's official handle

    In the constantly changing landscape of social media, getting a feature on Instagram's official account signifies worldwide recognition. Numerous Indian celebrities have reached this achievement, highlighting their distinctive talents and offering fans a personal glimpse into their lives. Here’s a glimpse of some of these stars who have been showcased on Instagram’s official handle

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Celebs who got featured in Instagram's

    In the constantly changing landscape of social media, getting a feature on Instagram's official account signifies worldwide recognition. Numerous Indian celebrities have reached this achievement, highlighting their distinctive talents and offering fans a personal glimpse into their lives. Here’s a glimpse of some of these stars who have been showcased on Instagram’s official handle

    article_image2

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

    Cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently shared a candid conversation where they exchanged thoughts on various aspects of life, their professions, and personal experiences. Throughout the discussion, they demonstrated a profound understanding and mutual respect, which offered fans a rare insight into their relationship. Instead of direct questioning, they reflected on their lives, showcasing how deeply they connect both professionally and personally, allowing followers to see a more intimate side of their lives beyond the public eye. This interaction highlighted the depth of their bond and mutual admiration

    article_image3

    Alia Bhatt

    Following the release of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into a typical day in her life. The video starts with her morning yoga practice, followed by a hair and makeup session. It then moves to a stylish photo shoot and concludes with Alia enjoying some of her favorite meals. The reel showcases her commitment to fitness, passion for fashion, and love for food, helping fans feel a deeper connection to the Bollywood star

    article_image4

    Barkha Singh

    Barkha Singh recently gained global attention after being featured on Instagram's official handle with a viral reel that has captivated the internet. The video highlights her quick wit and humor, which struck a chord with audiences across the globe. Garnering millions of views, her impeccable comedic timing and expressive delivery left a lasting impression. Previously, Barkha was seen in Paris, supporting Indian athletes at the Olympics, further emphasizing her growing global influence and presence

    article_image5

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday's reel offers a touching glimpse into her daily life with her beloved dog, Riot. The video showcases sweet moments of their playful exchanges, emphasizing the strong bond and unconditional love they share. It beautifully highlights Ananya's caring nature and her special connection with her pet, deepening her fans' admiration for her

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swara Bhasker REVEALS her biggest fear before her inter-faith marriage with Fahad Ahmad; Read on ATG

    Swara Bhasker REVEALS her biggest fear before her inter-faith marriage with Fahad Ahmad; Read on

    Aishwarya Rai hangs out with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week - WATCH ATG

    Aishwarya Rai hangs out with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week - WATCH

    Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case filed by actress dmn

    Actor-MLA Mukesh's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by actress

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father AJR

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubramaniam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED ATG

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED

    Recent Stories

    Styling hacks to conceal thicker arms vkp

    Styling hacks to conceal thicker arms

    hockey Hockey: Indian men's team to host Germany for two-match series next month scr

    Hockey: Indian men's team to host Germany for two-match series next month

    Paddu to Dosa Pizza: 9 delicious snacks that can be made from leftover dosa batter RKK

    Paddu to Dosa Pizza: 9 delicious snacks that can be made from leftover dosa batter

    Affordable and Stylish footwear markets in Delhi vkp

    Affordable and Stylish footwear markets in Delhi

    Swara Bhasker REVEALS her biggest fear before her inter-faith marriage with Fahad Ahmad; Read on ATG

    Swara Bhasker REVEALS her biggest fear before her inter-faith marriage with Fahad Ahmad; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon