Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: 5 Indian celebs who got featured on Instagram's official handle

In the constantly changing landscape of social media, getting a feature on Instagram's official account signifies worldwide recognition. Numerous Indian celebrities have reached this achievement, highlighting their distinctive talents and offering fans a personal glimpse into their lives. Here’s a glimpse of some of these stars who have been showcased on Instagram’s official handle

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently shared a candid conversation where they exchanged thoughts on various aspects of life, their professions, and personal experiences. Throughout the discussion, they demonstrated a profound understanding and mutual respect, which offered fans a rare insight into their relationship. Instead of direct questioning, they reflected on their lives, showcasing how deeply they connect both professionally and personally, allowing followers to see a more intimate side of their lives beyond the public eye. This interaction highlighted the depth of their bond and mutual admiration

Alia Bhatt

Following the release of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into a typical day in her life. The video starts with her morning yoga practice, followed by a hair and makeup session. It then moves to a stylish photo shoot and concludes with Alia enjoying some of her favorite meals. The reel showcases her commitment to fitness, passion for fashion, and love for food, helping fans feel a deeper connection to the Bollywood star

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh recently gained global attention after being featured on Instagram's official handle with a viral reel that has captivated the internet. The video highlights her quick wit and humor, which struck a chord with audiences across the globe. Garnering millions of views, her impeccable comedic timing and expressive delivery left a lasting impression. Previously, Barkha was seen in Paris, supporting Indian athletes at the Olympics, further emphasizing her growing global influence and presence

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's reel offers a touching glimpse into her daily life with her beloved dog, Riot. The video showcases sweet moments of their playful exchanges, emphasizing the strong bond and unconditional love they share. It beautifully highlights Ananya's caring nature and her special connection with her pet, deepening her fans' admiration for her

