Vikrant Massey retirement announcement: Harshvardhan Rane calls it a PR move; here's what he said

Vikrant Massey's surprise retirement announcement has left fans stunned, with co-star Harshvardhan Rane suggesting it could be a strategic PR move. Fans eagerly await his upcoming films in 2025.

First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Vikrant Massey, celebrated for his outstanding performances in films like 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report, shocked his fans with an Instagram post on December 2, 2024, announcing his retirement. The actor, recently honored with The Indian Film Personality of the Year Award, cited a break from acting to focus on life beyond the limelight. 

 

The post prompted a wave of reactions from colleagues and fans alike. In a supportive reply, actress Dia Mirza said, commenting, “Breaks are best you’ll be even more amazing on the other side.” British actor-model Sapna Pabbi wrote, “I hear you, I see you, I feel you. Congratulations for discovering and embracing dharma and purpose. More power to you. You are an inspiration @vikrantmassey.”

 

The unexpected retirement news stunned fans, especially after a series of back-to-back successes. Vikrant expressed gratitude for his fans' unwavering support and described the last few years as "phenomenal." He shared his decision to take a break and refocus on personal aspects of his life, including roles as a husband, father, and son.

 

Harshvardhan Rane, Vikrant's co-star, suggested the retirement announcement might be a PR strategy. Praising Vikrant’s clarity and work ethic, Harshvardhan speculated that it could be a move orchestrated by filmmakers, likening it to the kind of strategic break taken by Aamir Khan in his career.

 

Vikrant’s fans are left eagerly awaiting his remaining projects, including Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, both slated for 2025 releases. Despite his announcement, the actor hinted that this break may not be the end of his career, leaving a sense of anticipation for his future endeavors.

