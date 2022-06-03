Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Hasaan’s perfect comeback on its way to becoming a cult film?

    'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi has released in theatres on Friday, June 3. The movie is an action-thriller and has been released in five different languages.

    Vikram Twitter Review Kamal Hasaan perfect comeback on its way to becoming a cult film drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 8:26 AM IST

    If Kamal Haasan was to return to cinema after a gap of four long years, it had to be for a project like Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’. With mind-blowing performances of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and of course, a stunning cameo by Suriya, the movie runs high on action-packed sequences. The action-thriller movie is being hailed not only for its sequences but the stellar performance that has been given by each superstar that has been cast in this film.

    Vikram was one of the most-awaited films from down South. Ever since the movie’s announcement was made, followed by its first look and then the trailer, Vikram was able to generate a high level of excitement among its fans. And now that it has been released in the theatres already, it seems to be rightly living up to the expectations that people have had from this movie.

    ALSO READ: Will ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ lose its box office battle against ‘Vikram’, ‘Major’?

    Lokesh Kanagaraj’s vision for this movie as a director has worked so positively that some people are already considering it to become a cult cinema. One of the Twitter user wrote, "Apram 20 varusham kazhichu, ellarum varuvaanga... "Adhu cult classic" nu; #AnbeSivam maadhiri. Celebrate people and their work, when they very much exist, among us. Thank you! #KamalHaasan”

    Another user on the microblogging site wrote a long thread, praising the movie and star cast, which started with, “WHAT A FILM MAN. FROM START TO FINISH. Super engaging with zero lags, a brilliant screenplay, the star cast absolutely terrific and BGMs were banging.”

    ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

    There are also social media users who have hailed the film worthy of multiple watches. “A WORTH WATCHING TAMIL CINEMA WITH BIG STARCAST IS FINALLY HERE. MULTIPLE WATCHES GUARANTEED,” wrote a user on Twitter.  Meanwhile, Vikram has opened against Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. Of the three films that have been released today, Vikram is expected to make the maximum box office collection since day one, and it is also expected to enter the Rs 150 crore club over the weekend.

    Check out all the tweets reviewing Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, here:

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 8:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Samrat Prithviraj Manushi Chhillar Swayamwar outfit was hand embroidered in Jaipur drb

    Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar’s Swayamwar outfit was hand-embroidered in Jaipur

    Why does Russia love Raj Kapoor? Here's what an old Russian lady has to say RBA

    Why does Russia love Raj Kapoor? Here's what an old Russian lady has to say

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report snt

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

    AEW all-elite wrestling: MJF maxwell jacob friedman scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking-ayh

    AEW: MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    Here what Johnny Depp did after winning $15M lawsuit from Amber Heard (Pictures) RBA

    Here's what Johnny Depp did after winning $15M lawsuit from Amber Heard (Pictures)

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for June 3 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 3: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Exclusive Samrat Prithviraj Manushi Chhillar Swayamwar outfit was hand embroidered in Jaipur drb

    Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar’s Swayamwar outfit was hand-embroidered in Jaipur

    Will Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj lose itsbox office battle against Kamal Haasan Vikram Adivi Sesh Major drb

    Will ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ lose its box office battle against ‘Vikram’, ‘Major’?

    Kamal Haasan's Vikram: 7 reasons to buy tickets for Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's movie RBA

    Kamal Haasan's Vikram: 7 reasons to buy tickets for Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's movie

    Why does Russia love Raj Kapoor? Here's what an old Russian lady has to say RBA

    Why does Russia love Raj Kapoor? Here's what an old Russian lady has to say

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon