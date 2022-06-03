Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Hasaan’s perfect comeback on its way to becoming a cult film?

'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi has released in theatres on Friday, June 3. The movie is an action-thriller and has been released in five different languages.

If Kamal Haasan was to return to cinema after a gap of four long years, it had to be for a project like Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’. With mind-blowing performances of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and of course, a stunning cameo by Suriya, the movie runs high on action-packed sequences. The action-thriller movie is being hailed not only for its sequences but the stellar performance that has been given by each superstar that has been cast in this film.

Vikram was one of the most-awaited films from down South. Ever since the movie’s announcement was made, followed by its first look and then the trailer, Vikram was able to generate a high level of excitement among its fans. And now that it has been released in the theatres already, it seems to be rightly living up to the expectations that people have had from this movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s vision for this movie as a director has worked so positively that some people are already considering it to become a cult cinema. One of the Twitter user wrote, "Apram 20 varusham kazhichu, ellarum varuvaanga... "Adhu cult classic" nu; #AnbeSivam maadhiri. Celebrate people and their work, when they very much exist, among us. Thank you! #KamalHaasan”

Another user on the microblogging site wrote a long thread, praising the movie and star cast, which started with, “WHAT A FILM MAN. FROM START TO FINISH. Super engaging with zero lags, a brilliant screenplay, the star cast absolutely terrific and BGMs were banging.”

There are also social media users who have hailed the film worthy of multiple watches. “A WORTH WATCHING TAMIL CINEMA WITH BIG STARCAST IS FINALLY HERE. MULTIPLE WATCHES GUARANTEED,” wrote a user on Twitter. Meanwhile, Vikram has opened against Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. Of the three films that have been released today, Vikram is expected to make the maximum box office collection since day one, and it is also expected to enter the Rs 150 crore club over the weekend.

