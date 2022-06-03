Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh's fitting tribute to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan is an emotional one

    Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’ has already been hailed as a blockbuster on Twitter. Continue reading to find out how the film is performing in the theatres.

    Major Twitter Review Adivi Sesh fitting tribute to 26 11 hero Major Unnikrishnan is an emotional one drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    Adivi Sesh may be a new face to the Hindi audience but a popular one in the Telugu cinema. Despite that, the actor is being hailed hugely for his performance in Shashi Kiran Tikka’s ‘Major’ which hit the theatres on Friday. The film also stars actors Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

    ‘Major’ is a movie which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the bloody 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. More than the terrorist attack, Major shows the life story of Major Krishnan, his courage, valour, and of course, his love for the country.

    The movie runs high on three elements -- Emotions, patriotism and action. Shashi Kiran Tikka’s direction and, Adivi Sesh and Prakash Raj’s acting are sure to make you teary-eyed but will also make you proud of the courageous soldiers of the country and their families.

    Although the film stars actors Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala, it has turned out to be a one-man show. Prakash Raj also equally impresses as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father. However, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala’s performances have been alright.

    Other than acting and direction, what has left the audiences impressed with the movie ‘Major’, are the dialogues that are sure to instil the feeling of patriotism in everyone.

    While the reviews for ‘Major’ have been extremely good, the film may not perform that well at the box office. ‘Major’ has released opposite Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. The advance booking numbers have shown this film lagging behind the other two. However, nothing can be said until the box office collections are revealed. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the Twitter reactions that social media users have shared for this film:

