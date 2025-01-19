Viduthalai part 2's surprise OTT release on THIS platform disappoints fans: Here's why

Viduthalai Part 2 unexpectedly releases on an OTT platform, disappointing fans awaiting the director's cut. The Tamil film, directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Vijay Sethupathi, had a theatrical release but underperformed.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Viduthalai, directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. The first part was released in 2023 and became a blockbuster. The second part, revolving around Vijay Sethupathi's character, was released in December.

article_image2

Manju Warrier stars opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film also features Ken Karunas, Gautham Menon, Vel Raj, Thamil, and Rajiv Menon. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music, and Elred Kumar produced it. The second part didn't fare as well as the first.

article_image3

The film didn't perform well in theaters. ZEE5 acquired the OTT rights. Vetrimaaran mentioned releasing a director's cut with an extra hour on OTT, leading to expectations of a 3-hour 45-minute version. However, it was unexpectedly released on Amazon Prime.

article_image4

Viduthalai Part 2 released today on Amazon Prime. The theatrical version, not the uncut version, was released, disappointing fans. The shift from ZEE5 to Amazon Prime remains unclear.

