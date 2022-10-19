Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY dance moves in HOT pants are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa's song Dehiya Jogata Full Doze Raja from the film Nihattha sets the internet on fire. The song got more than 6.1 million views and 6.3k likes-take a look

    Actor Monalisa is a prominent name in the film and television worlds. After having worked in movies across languages, including Hindi, Monalisa gained popularity in the Hindi television industry since she appeared in ‘Nazar’ and its sequel, ‘Nazar 2’.

    However, Monalisa’s popularity lies largely in the Bhojpuri film industry, where she predominantly works. With 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa enjoys quite a fandom of her own. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Monalisa is highly active on social media and publishes pretty frequently. On her Instagram account, she frequently posts insights into her personal and professional lives. The star never forgets to keep her admirers interested on social media, whether it be with a behind-the-scenes look at a movie set or a sneak preview of her trip.

    Her admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her old tune is reviving in the meanwhile. According to reports, Monalisa’s net worth is reported to be approximately Rs 18 crore.

    Currently, one of Monalisa's old songs Dehiya Jogata Full Doze Raja, from the Bhojpuri movie Nihattha, is going viral, On YouTube, the song has 6.3k likes and 6,194,201 views so far. The song highlights Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance.

    The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video.
     

    Coming back to Monalisa, besides Bhojpuri films, the actress has shattered the charm of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films. She has appeared in several Hindi serials. Also Read: Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

    She appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, where her Hindi belt became popular with the crowd. Also Read: ‘Maula Jatt’ Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan, 5 Pakistani stars who have worked in Bollywood

