Video and Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY dance moves in HOT pants are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa's song Dehiya Jogata Full Doze Raja from the film Nihattha sets the internet on fire. The song got more than 6.1 million views and 6.3k likes-take a look

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Actor Monalisa is a prominent name in the film and television worlds. After having worked in movies across languages, including Hindi, Monalisa gained popularity in the Hindi television industry since she appeared in ‘Nazar’ and its sequel, ‘Nazar 2’.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

However, Monalisa’s popularity lies largely in the Bhojpuri film industry, where she predominantly works. With 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa enjoys quite a fandom of her own. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa is highly active on social media and publishes pretty frequently. On her Instagram account, she frequently posts insights into her personal and professional lives. The star never forgets to keep her admirers interested on social media, whether it be with a behind-the-scenes look at a movie set or a sneak preview of her trip.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Her admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her old tune is reviving in the meanwhile. According to reports, Monalisa’s net worth is reported to be approximately Rs 18 crore.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Currently, one of Monalisa's old songs Dehiya Jogata Full Doze Raja, from the Bhojpuri movie Nihattha, is going viral, On YouTube, the song has 6.3k likes and 6,194,201 views so far. The song highlights Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Coming back to Monalisa, besides Bhojpuri films, the actress has shattered the charm of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films. She has appeared in several Hindi serials. Also Read: Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube