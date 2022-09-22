Video and pics: Is Malaika Arora a 'wannabe Kim Kardashian'? Here's what netizens think after last night look

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Malaika Arora's latest public appearance in sexy bodycon outfit with high heels at Kareena Kapoor's 42th birthday bash has been noticed for the wrong reasons.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora has once more established herself as the internet's favourite target, as she was cruelly mocked for attending Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebration in the open.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 42nd birthday last night, September 21, in the company of her loved ones. At her home, Kareena hosted a small dinner party.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Among the attendees were the Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others. Malaika Arora came to the house as well, and she was lovely in a black bodycon dress and high heels.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika immediately drew internet users' attention, and they promptly shared their opinions in the comment area. Malaika's appearance was deemed strange by some online users, while others made fun of her look. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    One of the users wrote, "Saans kyu rokli inne." Another user wrote, "Bootox ki dukan." A user stated, "Ye nora ban ne ki koshish me body ka satiyaanassht kar ri he." 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    A netizen wrote, "Ye aise kyu chalti hai..." Another netizen wrote, "It's ok to breathe once." One of the netizen added, "Itne sans rokte ha kisi din ruk he jayage." A user called her "wannabe Kardashian." Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in bodycon dress with SEXY plunging neckline

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Some of Malaika's supporters and fans were among these trolls, who also aired their sentiments. A user commented, "Sooo lovely Malaika." "Fitness level me koi nhi," another user said. "Kuch bhi bolo but she is such a fit woman in her old age," a netizen said. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get married for second time? Here's what we know

