Video and pics: Is Malaika Arora a 'wannabe Kim Kardashian'? Here's what netizens think after last night look

Malaika Arora's latest public appearance in sexy bodycon outfit with high heels at Kareena Kapoor's 42th birthday bash has been noticed for the wrong reasons.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora has once more established herself as the internet's favourite target, as she was cruelly mocked for attending Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebration in the open.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 42nd birthday last night, September 21, in the company of her loved ones. At her home, Kareena hosted a small dinner party.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Among the attendees were the Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others. Malaika Arora came to the house as well, and she was lovely in a black bodycon dress and high heels.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Malaika immediately drew internet users' attention, and they promptly shared their opinions in the comment area. Malaika's appearance was deemed strange by some online users, while others made fun of her look.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

One of the users wrote, "Saans kyu rokli inne." Another user wrote, "Bootox ki dukan." A user stated, "Ye nora ban ne ki koshish me body ka satiyaanassht kar ri he."



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

A netizen wrote, "Ye aise kyu chalti hai..." Another netizen wrote, "It's ok to breathe once." One of the netizen added, "Itne sans rokte ha kisi din ruk he jayage." A user called her "wannabe Kardashian." Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in bodycon dress with SEXY plunging neckline

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla