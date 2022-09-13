Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and pics: Did Urfi Javed not wear bikini bottoms inside her revealing dress?

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Urfi Javed’s latest take on fashion is a blue ensemble that comes with a dramatic slit. The video makes one wonder is the actor decided to skip wearing bikini bottoms inside the cut-out dress. To see her video and pictures, continue reading.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed, who rose to fame after her stint in 'Bigg Boss OTT', often remains in the limelight. More than her acting skills, Urfi makes it to headlines for her sartorial choices that many people have often termed bizarre. However, people’s opinion has never bothered Urfi, as she continues to wear her heart on her sleeves and proudly flaunts her bold side. On Tuesday, Urfi posted a video wherein she is wearing a revealing dress; the video has obviously brought her under the radar of the trolls.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    The video that Urfi Javed shared on her Instagram handle, shows her wearing a flowy blue ensemble. It appears to be a cut-out dress that comes with a tube top and dramatic thigh-high slit that starts from the waist and goes to the end.

    To watch the video, click here.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora slips in a gorgeous pink ombre midi dress; see pics

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    The slit in Urfi Javed’s blue ensemble is so dramatic that it literally makes one question if the actor decided to go without wearing underwear or not.

    ALSO READ: Emmys 2022: Chrissy Teigen cradles baby bump on red carpet

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    The video shows Urfi Javed confidently pulling off the dress which made many people praise her. However, there are also people who tried to attack the actor with their mean comments. One of the users called her out for the fashion accusing her of doing “anything for money”.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    When it comes to surprise everyone with fashion, actor Urfi Javed, who now goes by the name of Uorfi Javed, tops the list. She has become a social media favourite for the experiments that she does with her fashion. While sometimes they are a hit with the views and fashion police, mostly it is a miss. And therefore, Urfi’s wardrobe is always under the radar of the fashion police, as well as social media users. Not to forget, it is her fashion that makes her a soft target of the trolls. However, Urfi is undeterred with these, as she continues to wear everything that she wants, and however, she wants.

