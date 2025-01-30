Vidaamuyarchi REVIEW: Is Ajith Kumar, Trisha's film worth your TIME? Read this

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is set to release on February 6th, and the first review is already out.

article_image1
First Published Jan 30, 2025

Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi

The announcement of actor Ajith's 62nd film came out in 2022. Initially, Vignesh Shivan was supposed to direct the film. Lyca Productions removed Vignesh Shivan from the project due to dissatisfaction with the story. Following this, Magizh Thirumeni was brought on board to direct, and the film was titled Vidaamuyarchi.

article_image2

Vidaamuyarchi Ready for Release

Vidaamuyarchi's shooting began in Azerbaijan in October 2023. Trisha stars opposite Ajith, with Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Arjun in key roles. Anirudh composed the music, and Om Prakash handled the cinematography. 

article_image3

Vidaamuyarchi Film Crew

Vidaamuyarchi is reportedly adapted from the Hollywood film Breakdown. Initially planned for a Pongal release, it was delayed due to remake issues. The film is now set to release on February 6th, and promotions are underway.

article_image4

Anirudh Gives First Review

Director Magizh Thirumeni shared Anirudh's reaction after watching Vidaamuyarchi. Anirudh reportedly said the film was "firecrackers" and predicted its massive success. Magizh praised Anirudh's enthusiastic work on the film. Also Read: Ajithkumar's son Aadvik won 3 gold medals in a running race

