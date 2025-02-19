Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Ajith Kumar's action-thriller film online

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is set for an OTT release. This article discusses the expected release date and platform.

Vidaamuyarchi marks the first collaboration between Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni. The film stars Trisha opposite Ajith, along with Arjun, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film's cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah and Om Prakash, with music by Anirudh.

Vidaamuyarchi, initially slated for a Pongal release, was postponed to February 6th due to unforeseen circumstances. Despite high expectations, the film failed to meet fan expectations, lacking the anticipated mass appeal. Read more: Box Office Collection of Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi's box office performance has been underwhelming, failing to reach 150 crore even after two weeks. With new releases like Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam and Dragon, Vidaamuyarchi's theatrical run is expected to end soon.

With its theatrical run nearing its end, Vidaamuyarchi is set for an OTT release on Netflix. The film is expected to premiere in the first week of March. While Vidaamuyarchi may have disappointed, Ajith's next film, Good Bad Ugly, is anticipated to satisfy fans upon its April 10th release. Read more: Ajith's First Police Movie ALSO READ: Thandel OTT release: When and where to enjoy Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's HIT film

