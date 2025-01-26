Venkatesh to star in his first Pan-India film after 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' success; Read on

Venkatesh, who delivered a blockbuster with 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' this Sankranti, is now reportedly set to make his first pan-India film.

Victory Venkatesh delivered a hit film this Sankranti. He has seen tremendous success after years. 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' is said to have grossed around 250 crores. This success will boost Venkatesh's career.

Venky hasn't done any pan-India films so far. Now, news is circulating that he will be acting in his first pan-India film 'Syndicate'. This film will be directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Ram Gopal Varma recently announced this film. Getting emotional at the 30th-anniversary screening of 'Satya', Varma said he would make quality films. 'Syndicate' has a big star cast.

Photo Courtesy- aha-unstoppable 4

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, JD Chakravarthy, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are said to be starring in this film. Varma has held discussions with Venkatesh.

'The most dangerous animal is only human' is the plot of the film. If this big star cast comes together, it will be a wonderful film.

Latest Videos