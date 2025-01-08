Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

As per reports, the registration data obtained by IndexTap.com, the deal closed on January 3, 2025, with a significant stamp duty payment of Rs 2.67 crore.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal have made news for a major real estate purchase in Mumbai's posh Juhu neighbourhood. The couple recently paid Rs 44.52 crore for a beautiful flat at D'Decor Twenty.

article_image2

The 5,112 square-foot property, located on the seventh story of the premium building, was formerly held by D'Decor Exports Private Limited, a well-known company in the home furnishings industry. According to registration data obtained by IndexTap.com, the deal closed on January 3, 2025, with a significant stamp duty payment of Rs 2.67 crore.

article_image3

The apartment includes four dedicated parking spaces, reflecting the property's premium status. The transaction's price per square foot (PSF) is Rs 87,089, demonstrating the reasonable rates in this sought-after neighbourhood known for its famous inhabitants and affluent lifestyle. This high-value transaction demonstrates the continued appeal of Juhu's real estate market, which remains one of the most attractive areas in Mumbai for rich purchasers.

article_image4

The Dhawan family's recent acquisition demonstrates Bollywood stars' persistent interest in great Mumbai real estate, adding to the city's image as a hub of luxury living.

