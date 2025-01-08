Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

As per reports, the registration data obtained by IndexTap.com, the deal closed on January 3, 2025, with a significant stamp duty payment of Rs 2.67 crore.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal have made news for a major real estate purchase in Mumbai's posh Juhu neighbourhood. The couple recently paid Rs 44.52 crore for a beautiful flat at D'Decor Twenty.

The 5,112 square-foot property, located on the seventh story of the premium building, was formerly held by D'Decor Exports Private Limited, a well-known company in the home furnishings industry. According to registration data obtained by IndexTap.com, the deal closed on January 3, 2025, with a significant stamp duty payment of Rs 2.67 crore.

The apartment includes four dedicated parking spaces, reflecting the property's premium status. The transaction's price per square foot (PSF) is Rs 87,089, demonstrating the reasonable rates in this sought-after neighbourhood known for its famous inhabitants and affluent lifestyle. This high-value transaction demonstrates the continued appeal of Juhu's real estate market, which remains one of the most attractive areas in Mumbai for rich purchasers.

The Dhawan family's recent acquisition demonstrates Bollywood stars' persistent interest in great Mumbai real estate, adding to the city's image as a hub of luxury living.

Latest Videos