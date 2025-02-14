Valentine's Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for

Bollywood rom-coms are nothing without their charming leading men—the ones who make us laugh, and believe in love. This Valentine's Day let's take a look at those 5 rom-com heroes

This Valentine’s Day, here are five rom-com heroes who stole hearts on screen and the movies you can watch them in!

Arjun Kapoor in 2 States (2014)

As Krish, Arjun Kapoor plays the perfect boyfriend—sincere, supportive, and willing to go to any lengths to win over his girlfriend’s strict South Indian family. His understated charm and emotional depth make him the guy you’d want on your side in a family showdown. Plus, his chemistry with Alia Bhatt is effortlessly natural!



Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met (2007)

Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya Kashyap is the silent, brooding type who undergoes a major transformation thanks to Kareena Kapoor’s energetic Geet. From a heartbroken businessman to someone who learns to embrace life again, his understated intensity makes him an unforgettable rom-com hero. Bonus points for his killer smile, heartfelt performance

Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Carefree, ambitious, and full of life, Ranbir as Bunny brings an irresistible charm to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. While he’s a little too focused on chasing his dreams at first, his eventual realization about love and friendships makes for a swoon-worthy arc

Imran Khan in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Imran Khan’s Jai is the ultimate boy-next-door—sweet, funny, and completely oblivious to his own feelings. Watching him go from the “best friend” to the “perfect boyfriend” is what makes Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na such a relatable and heartwarming watch. His easy-going charm and playful energy make him one of Bollywood’s most beloved rom-com leads

Sidharth Malhotra in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Sidharth Malhotra’s Nikhil is the classic “nice guy” who’s a little lost but has his heart in the right place. Caught between family expectations and an unexpected connection with Parineeti Chopra’s quirky scientist character, his warmth and sincerity make him a total heartthrob. Plus, his effortless charm makes even awkward moments feel endearing! So, which Bollywood rom-com hero is your Valentine’s Day mood?

