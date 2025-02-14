Valentine's Day: 10 times WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch set major relationship goals (PHOTOS)

WWE has produced several power couples over the years, but few are as electrifying as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The duo, both immensely talented and beloved by fans, have been setting relationship goals both in and out of the squared circle.

This Valentine's Day, take a look at ten times Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch gave us major couple goals.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Their Love Story Unfolds

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch officially confirmed their relationship in 2019, and the WWE Universe couldn’t have been happier. Their romance blossomed while both were at the top of their careers, proving that love can thrive even in the most demanding professions.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Engagement Announcement

In August 2019, Becky and Seth announced their engagement, with Becky sharing the joyous news on social media. Fans loved seeing their favorite WWE superstars embark on this new journey together.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Winning Championships Together

At Extreme Rules 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins teamed up to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match. Their teamwork and chemistry were undeniable, making the moment even more iconic.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Supporting Each Other’s Careers

Whether it’s cheering from ringside or hyping each other up on social media, Seth and Becky have always been each other’s biggest supporters. Their unwavering support proves that success is even sweeter when shared.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Welcoming Their Daughter Roux

In December 2020, Seth and Becky welcomed their first child, Roux, into the world. Their journey into parenthood melted the hearts of fans and showcased a beautiful new chapter in their love story.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

6. Training Together

As two of WWE’s top athletes, Seth and Becky frequently train together. Videos of their intense workouts often go viral, showing how they push and motivate each other to be the best inside the ring.

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

7. Their Stunning Wedding

The couple tied the knot in June 2021 in a private ceremony. Though they kept details intimate, their wedding symbolized their deep commitment and love for one another.

article_image9

Image Credit: Getty Images

8. Hilarious Social Media Banter

From playful jabs to heartfelt messages, Seth and Becky’s social media interactions never fail to entertain. Their humor and chemistry make them even more relatable to fans.

article_image10

Image Credit: Getty Images

9. Matching Ring Gear Moments

Nothing screams couple goals like twinning in the ring! Becky and Seth have worn coordinating outfits during major events, further cementing their status as WWE’s ultimate power couple.

article_image11

Image Credit: Getty Images

10. Balancing Parenthood and Wrestling

Juggling a demanding WWE career with parenthood isn’t easy, but Seth and Becky make it work. They’ve shown that it’s possible to have a thriving career while being dedicated parents, inspiring fans worldwide.

As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch remind us that love, teamwork, and mutual respect are the keys to a strong relationship. Whether they’re ruling the ring or enjoying family life, this power couple continues to inspire WWE fans everywhere!

