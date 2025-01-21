Urvashi Rautela's leaked bathroom video was for 'awareness'? Here's what the actress said

Daaku Maharaj actress Urvashi Rautela was recently mocked for her response to Saif Ali Khan's assault. Despite this, the actress talked about her leaked restroom video in 2024. 

Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela has made news again. First, her song Dabidi Dibidi was criticised for its contentious choreography and age disparity with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Later, when questioned about Saif Ali Khan's attack, she was criticised for referencing Daaku Maharaj's box office and displaying her Rolex. She made waves again in her next interview.
 

Urvashi became embroiled in a scandal in June 2024 when a private toilet video of the actress was published online. Soon after, social media users debated whether the disclosure was an invasion of privacy or a public relations ploy. Urvashi's phone chat with her manager was also exposed online. However, it was eventually found that this was all a marketing hoax, with the leaked toilet scene being from her film Ghuspaithiya.

Urvashi Rautela issues apology after criticised for insensitive remarks when asked about saif ali khan attack

In one of her most recent interviews, Urvashi said that the video was purposefully released since the creators had obtained her approval previously. Rautela revealed the reason for this controversial promotional campaign, saying that the creators came her sobbing because they were in debt and on the point of surrendering their farm. Desperate for a solution, they turned to this alternative. She also said that it was intended to raise awareness among females about the need of safety.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela told Bollywood Bubble, “Unko kuch debt aa gaya tha, aur kuch udhari wagairah mein (They had some debt and were caught up in loans and such). They had to let go of their land and all. Woh sadak pe aane wale the (They were on the verge of being out on the streets). And so, they came and discussed it with my business manager, head, and all."

Urvashi Rautela

“And then, they took our permission ki woh movie ka scene tha, kuch aisa special nahi kiya tha humne. Woh movie ka hi scene tha. Toh un makers ka yeh ek request thi ki kya hum isko pehle leak out kar sakte hain. And it was sort of awareness also ki ladkiyon ko have to be careful (it was a scene from the movie; it wasn’t something special we had done. It was part of the movie itself. The makers requested if they could release it early. It was also intended to create awareness, especially for girls to be cautious)."

Susi Ganesan wrote and directed the criminal drama film Ghuspaithiya, which was released in cinemas on August 9. It stars Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, Govind Namdev, and Akshay Oberoi.

