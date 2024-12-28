Uorfi Javed walks out of India's Got Latent after contestants ask her number of men she had slept with: Read

Uorfi asks Urfi Javed left Samay Raina's India's Got Latent when a participant reportedly mistreated and insulted her. According to reports, Samay did not respond to the contestant's insulting Uorfi jokes. He neglected to interfere, worsening the situation. Both have not addressed the topic.

Uorfi Javed stormed off the sets of comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent when a participant reportedly insulted her and made disparaging remarks. According to reports, Samay did not react to the contestant's rude jokes about Uorfi. He neglected to interfere, and the situation worsened. Both of them have not responded to the controversy yet.

Uorfi revealed her relationship with Samay during a social media conversation with admirers a few months ago. She'd stated: "I love Samay, he is the best and also cute, we are BFFs."

Samay hasn't responded to the situation yet.

Uorfi also featured as a guest panellist on the show's third episode, which aired almost four months ago.

India's Got Latent is one of today's most popular shows, with widespread recognition. Aside from Uorfi, notable celebrities who have been on the show as guests include Tanmay Bhatt, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Raftaar, Poonam Pandey, Tony Kakkar, Avika Gor, and Raghu Ram.

Samay rose to prominence after India's Got Latent became a viral hit online. It is presently one of the most watched comedy shows on YouTube. For those who are unaware, Samay was a co-winner of the stand-up comedy competition Comicstaan 2.