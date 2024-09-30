Untold story of Rajinikanth's journey to stardom

Did you know that someone sold their gold chain to help superstar Rajinikanth become a hero? Find out who that ordinary person was who played a pivotal role in launching Rajinikanth's illustrious career.

Rajinikanth, the South Indian superstar, is not just a Tamil cinema icon but a globally acclaimed actor. With millions of fans across languages, he embodies the extraordinary journey from an ordinary man to a celebrity. Talking about the Tamil Thalaiva, one can go on and on.

Rajinikanth's life is a testament to the saying that hard work leads to prosperity. Starting as a humble bus conductor, he ventured into the film industry with the encouragement of friends and now reigns supreme. His daring decision to step out of the ordinary while issuing tickets on city buses has made him a deity worshipped by millions. For over 45 years, Rajinikanth has been entertaining fans in the film industry. However, his path to stardom was not easy. The superstar faced numerous ups and downs and financial struggles before reaching this pinnacle of success.

Even at the age of 70, Rajinikanth continues to give tough competition to young heroes. He is a true icon in the industry. It is said that someone sold their gold chain to help Rajinikanth become a hero. That person was none other than Raj Bahadur, Rajinikanth's friend and the driver of the bus where he worked as a conductor.

During his time as a bus conductor in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth was known for his stylish demeanour, captivating everyone with his charm. His friends and colleagues at the RTC suggested he try his luck in Madras (now Chennai) as they believed he had the looks and charisma to make it big in the film industry. While many advised him, no one offered financial support except for one friend, Bahadur. He was the driver of the bus where Rajinikanth worked. Believing in Rajinikanth's potential, Bahadur sold his gold chain and handed over the money, encouraging him to go to Madras and pursue his dreams.

Impressed by Rajinikanth's style and charisma, Bahadur not only suggested he try his luck in films but also provided unwavering support. When Rajinikanth was in Madras, struggling to establish himself and taking acting lessons, Raj Bahadur would send a portion of his salary to cover his expenses. Raj Bahadur played a crucial role in shaping Rajinikanth's career, constantly motivating him, encouraging him to never give up, and becoming a pillar of support in his journey to becoming the Thalaiva. Even after Rajinikanth achieved superstardom, Raj continued his job and retired without ever accepting any financial help or favours from his friend. He remains a shining example of pure and selfless friendship.

Rajinikanth holds immense respect for his friend and never refuses his requests. It is said that Rajinikanth makes it a point to visit Bengaluru at least once a year to meet his dear friend or invite him and his family to Chennai. When in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth cherishes spending quality time with Bahadur, reminiscing about their past. They often revisit their old meeting spots and share nostalgic memories, a tradition that Rajinikanth holds dear to his heart.

