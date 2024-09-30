Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Untold story of Rajinikanth's journey to stardom

    Did you know that someone sold their gold chain to help superstar Rajinikanth become a hero? Find out who that ordinary person was who played a pivotal role in launching Rajinikanth's illustrious career.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Rajinikanth, the South Indian superstar, is not just a Tamil cinema icon but a globally acclaimed actor. With millions of fans across languages, he embodies the extraordinary journey from an ordinary man to a celebrity. Talking about the Tamil Thalaiva, one can go on and on.

    article_image2

    Rajinikanth

    Rajinikanth's life is a testament to the saying that hard work leads to prosperity. Starting as a humble bus conductor, he ventured into the film industry with the encouragement of friends and now reigns supreme. His daring decision to step out of the ordinary while issuing tickets on city buses has made him a deity worshipped by millions.

    For over 45 years, Rajinikanth has been entertaining fans in the film industry. However, his path to stardom was not easy. The superstar faced numerous ups and downs and financial struggles before reaching this pinnacle of success.

    article_image3

    Even at the age of 70, Rajinikanth continues to give tough competition to young heroes. He is a true icon in the industry. It is said that someone sold their gold chain to help Rajinikanth become a hero. That person was none other than Raj Bahadur, Rajinikanth's friend and the driver of the bus where he worked as a conductor.

    article_image4

    During his time as a bus conductor in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth was known for his stylish demeanour, captivating everyone with his charm. His friends and colleagues at the RTC suggested he try his luck in Madras (now Chennai) as they believed he had the looks and charisma to make it big in the film industry.

    While many advised him, no one offered financial support except for one friend, Bahadur.

    He was the driver of the bus where Rajinikanth worked. Believing in Rajinikanth's potential, Bahadur sold his gold chain and handed over the money, encouraging him to go to Madras and pursue his dreams.

    article_image5

    Impressed by Rajinikanth's style and charisma, Bahadur not only suggested he try his luck in films but also provided unwavering support. When Rajinikanth was in Madras, struggling to establish himself and taking acting lessons, Raj Bahadur would send a portion of his salary to cover his expenses.

    Raj Bahadur played a crucial role in shaping Rajinikanth's career, constantly motivating him, encouraging him to never give up, and becoming a pillar of support in his journey to becoming the Thalaiva. Even after Rajinikanth achieved superstardom, Raj continued his job and retired without ever accepting any financial help or favours from his friend. He remains a shining example of pure and selfless friendship.

    article_image6

    Rajinikanth holds immense respect for his friend and never refuses his requests. It is said that Rajinikanth makes it a point to visit Bengaluru at least once a year to meet his dear friend or invite him and his family to Chennai. When in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth cherishes spending quality time with Bahadur, reminiscing about their past. They often revisit their old meeting spots and share nostalgic memories, a tradition that Rajinikanth holds dear to his heart.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhuvan Bam hopes 'Taaza Khabar 2' paves his path to Bollywood RTM

    Bhuvan Bam hopes 'Taaza Khabar 2' paves his path to Bollywood

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer NTI

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer

    Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranveer Singh for his nude shoot - WATCH ATG

    Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranveer Singh for his nude shoot - WATCH

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh's first appearance post fatherhood RTM

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh’s first appearance post fatherhood

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants interim bail to actor Siddique in rape case dmn

    Supreme Court grants interim bail to actor Siddique in rape case

    Recent Stories

    Why you should choose brass utensils: 7 great reasons NTI

    Why you should choose brass utensils: 7 great reasons

    CM Yogi seeks explanations from districts on complaint resolution shortcomings, strict action likely dmn

    CM Yogi seeks explanations from districts on complaint resolution shortcomings, strict action likely

    Karva Chauth 2024: 7 trendy bronze copper sarees ATG

    Karva Chauth 2024: 7 trendy bronze copper sarees

    Yogi govt sets up 4000 centres for paddy procurement farmers to receive payments in 48 hours vkp

    Yogi govt sets up 4,000 centres for paddy procurement, farmers to receive payments in 48 hours

    Bhuvan Bam hopes 'Taaza Khabar 2' paves his path to Bollywood RTM

    Bhuvan Bam hopes 'Taaza Khabar 2' paves his path to Bollywood

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon