Unseen video of Jacqueline Fernandez, '365 Days' star Michele Morrone; fans don't miss it (Watch)

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez drove Ferrari for the first time with hottie Michele Morrone; watch it here

For the song video Mud Mud Ke, Jacqueline Fernandez collaborated with 365 Days star Michele Morrone. Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar sing the upbeat song, which they collaborated on with Desi Music Factory. The song is Morrone's first foreign collaboration and the label's first in India. The song was an instant smash after its release, and Jacqueline and Michele's chemistry was praised by many.



Now, an unreleased vintage video from the sets of Mud Mud Ke is circulating the internet, and it's both funny and charming. Jacqueline is seen driving the automobile as Michele sits next to her.

"That is crazy, I have never driven a Ferrari before," she may also be heard saying. Michele expressed her excitement by saying, "A lot." In addition, Tony Kakkar composed the song's music, while Mihir Gulati directed the video, which was choreographed by Shakti Mohan. Watch video here

Jacqueline Fernandez has previously stated on working with Michele, "Mud Mud Ke is thrilled to be introducing Michele Morrone to India. Michele's presence is timely as the country's musical identity shifts and the world shrinks. Desi Music Factory deserves credit for shaking up the music scene with this unusual cooperation."



Jacqueline has some interesting movies in the pipeline about her professional career. The actress will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, which is slated to release on Diwali this year.