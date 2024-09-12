TVK Maanadu: GOAT star Vijay's Teveka conference on October 15? Read details

Actor Vijay's Tamil Nadu Victory Party's first conference is facing obstacles in scheduling and venue selection. Police regulations and arrangements have led to a situation where the conference date is likely to be postponed.

Vijay, a leading actor in the South Indian film industry, has entered politics. He has launched the Tamil Nadu Victory Party to compete with the DMK and AIADMK. He has registered the party with the Election Commission and has also received recognition.

In the midst of this controversy, Vijay's political conference was scheduled to be held across Tamil Nadu. Finally, it was decided to hold the first conference in Vikravandi on September 23 and permission was sought from the police station.

Following this, the TVK officials held legal consultations with lawyers. Following this, an explanation was given to 21 questions. Following this, the police accepted the answers to 21 questions and gave permission to hold the conference with conditions. Accordingly, they had informed 33 conditions.

Further, while the conference is scheduled to begin at 2 pm, the volunteers should arrive at the conference hall by 1.30 pm. Arrangements should be made for drinking water and food. 33 conditions have been imposed, including that the conference stage and the place where the attendees will sit should be used for parking.

But if it rains in the month of October, a situation may arise where the conference cannot be held, so it is being discussed whether to postpone the conference to January. In this case, while it was planned to hold the conference on September 23, the police have given permission only 3 days ago.

