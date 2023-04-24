Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tridha Choudhury SEXY PHOTOS: Actress's Instagram skinshow game is on point

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Actress Tridha Choudhury debuted in the film industry with the 2013 Bengali film directed by Srijit Mukherji titled 'Mishawr Rawhoshyo'. Her character, named Rini, was adored by the public at large. The same year, she debuted on television as the female lead in the well-liked Star Plus sitcom, ' Dahleez'. The diva has often been hailed for her sartorial choices and being an accomplished actress, as evidenced by her official Instagram handle. Here are a few of her stunning, sexy and hot photos from her Instagram handle that fans can relish and swoon over.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: tridhac/Instagram

    The 'Bandish Bandits' star has returned and has once more whipped up a frenzy among her followers with her seductive snaps on social media. Her fans are swooning over her in her most recent daring costume, which has an intense beach atmosphere. The outfit in question consists of a black plunging string bikini, goggles, loose hair, and hardly their makeup. So trendy and breezy!

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: tridhac/Instagram

    The actress is on her trip to the Maldives, enjoying the captivating ocean. She captioned this post where she flaunts her curves in this breathtaking black swimsuit and shades: "Bathing in the golden hour." Her fans could not stop themselves from sending in love and adoration. One user wrote, "In all her glory." Another one said, "Beautiful."

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: tridhac/Instagram

    Choudhury dons a blue bikini against a swimming pool, holding a glass of orange juice with absolute seduction in her eyes. The nude makeup and wet body make her look ravishing.  Her wavy hair ending at her flawless cleavage adds to the hotness quotient in the photo.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: tridhac/Instagram

    Choudhury shows off her thick curves and slender legs in this blue bikini as she is about to jump into the pool, leaving fans and netizens stunned.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: tridhac/Instagram

    Tryly SUN-KISSED! As she soaks up in this sunny snapshot, she sets the mercury level to boiling, showing off her bare back in this floral green swimsuit and oversized shades.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: tridhac/Instagram

    Chowdhury looks alluring in this black dress and loose shoulder-length hair, which she pairs with red chick lipstick and minimal makeup to show off her endowments. The blue wall and mirror increase the room's hotness factor and give it a sexy feel. She pouts and looks away while displaying her muscular thighs as well.

    article_image7

    Image: tridhac/Instagram

    Choudhury looks sexy and drop-dead gorgeous in this bodycon crop top, showing off her perfect cleavage and rounded bosoms. The red lipstick adds to the hotness quotient, and her chic haircut adds to the alluring look.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere vma

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere

    Viral 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video) RBA

    Viral: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)

    Badshah apologises for 'Sanak', says will change it after backlash over 'objectionable' lyrics on Shiva

    Badshah apologises for ‘Sanak’, says will change it after backlash over ‘objectionable’ lyrics on Shiva

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said vma

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi SEXY bikini photos: Actress' pics from her beach vacay will make you go green with envy THIS summer RBA

    Nora Fatehi SEXY photos: Actress' pics from her beach vacay will make you go green with envy THIS summer

    Shocking YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila slaps sub-inpector, lady constable (WATCH)

    Shocking! YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila slaps sub-inpector, lady constable (WATCH)

    Viral photo shows Tata Harrier front fascia melting in Bengaluru gcw

    Viral photo shows Tata Harrier's front fascia melting in Bengaluru

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Not bad to consider PM Narendra Modi as God Former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari video goes viral snt

    'Not bad to consider PM Modi as God...': Former Maharashtra governor Koshyari's video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon