    Tom Cruise charged THIS much for his BREATHTAKING Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony stunt!

    At the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony, 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise astounded everyone as he soared through the skies in a thrilling, high-flying performance that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    Remember Tom Cruise's jaw-dropping stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony? The Mission Impossible star astounded everyone as he soared through the skies in a thrilling, high-flying performance that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Known for his bold action performances, Cruise demonstrated that even at the age of 62, he remains the master of adrenaline-fueled stunts. 

    article_image2

    But here's the real shocker: how much does this huge stunt cost? Absolutely nothing! Yes, you read it right. The Hollywood star charged nothing for his thrilling performance! Casey Wasserman, President and Chairman of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, recently spoke out about Tom Cruise's eye-catching stunt, stating that the actor did everything for FREE! 

    article_image3

    Tom Cruise made a stunning debut at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony last month, rappelling from the roof of the Stade de France before rushing off to give over the Olympic flag to Los Angeles. He even rode on a motorcycle to leave the stadium in style. The live event was eventually switched to a pre-recorded video of him skydiving down to the iconic Hollywood sign with the Olympic rings.

