THIS famous actor once earned Rs 50 a day serving tea, now charges Rs 200 crore per movie; Read on

 This actor's inspiring journey from earning Rs 50 a day serving tea to charging Rs 200 crore per film showcases his incredible rise in the Indian film industry, especially after his KGF success.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

One of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, this actor has captivated audiences with his intense performances and remarkable screen presence. Known for his action-packed roles, he has steadily risen to the top over the last 6-7 years, leaving a significant mark in the industry.

 

article_image2

The actor we are talking about is Yash. A superstar in the Kannada film industry, Yash's journey to stardom is nothing short of inspiring. He didn’t come from a privileged background but worked relentlessly to fulfill his dreams, proving that hard work truly pays off.

 

article_image3

Starting with Rs 300 in his pocket, Yash moved to Bangalore at the age of 16 to pursue acting. He struggled for years, taking on odd jobs, including serving tea at a drama troupe while honing his craft. His persistence paid off when he got his first acting role in a TV show, Nanda Gokula.

 

article_image4

Yash's career truly skyrocketed after his breakthrough film Rocky in 2008. However, it was the KGF franchise that propelled him to pan-Indian fame, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the South. For his upcoming film Ramayana, he is reportedly charging a staggering Rs 200 crore.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Sandalwood producer Bharath files court case against actor Darshan and friends over assault, life threats vkp

Sandalwood producer Bharath files court case against actor Darshan and friends over assault, life threats

VIDEO Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar and his family at event to support underprivileged children RBA

VIDEO: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar at event to support underprivileged children

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Recent Stories

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months vkp

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH NTI

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said ATG

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

Pattabiram to get metro connectivity: Chennai Metro Rail's latest proposal AJR

Pattabiram to get metro connectivity: Chennai Metro Rail's latest proposal

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon