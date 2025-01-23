THIS famous actor once earned Rs 50 a day serving tea, now charges Rs 200 crore per movie; Read on

This actor's inspiring journey from earning Rs 50 a day serving tea to charging Rs 200 crore per film showcases his incredible rise in the Indian film industry, especially after his KGF success.

One of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, this actor has captivated audiences with his intense performances and remarkable screen presence. Known for his action-packed roles, he has steadily risen to the top over the last 6-7 years, leaving a significant mark in the industry.

The actor we are talking about is Yash. A superstar in the Kannada film industry, Yash's journey to stardom is nothing short of inspiring. He didn’t come from a privileged background but worked relentlessly to fulfill his dreams, proving that hard work truly pays off.

Starting with Rs 300 in his pocket, Yash moved to Bangalore at the age of 16 to pursue acting. He struggled for years, taking on odd jobs, including serving tea at a drama troupe while honing his craft. His persistence paid off when he got his first acting role in a TV show, Nanda Gokula.

Yash's career truly skyrocketed after his breakthrough film Rocky in 2008. However, it was the KGF franchise that propelled him to pan-Indian fame, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the South. For his upcoming film Ramayana, he is reportedly charging a staggering Rs 200 crore.

Latest Videos