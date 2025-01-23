THIS Bollywood actor's brother is a successful businessman with a huge net worth, based in London; Check

When we think of the Bachchan family, names like Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Aishwarya instantly come to mind. Their legacy in Bollywood is legendary, but did you know there’s another member of this illustrious family who has carved a name for himself outside the limelight? Meet Ajitabh Bachchan, Amitabh's younger brother, a successful businessman thriving in London

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 2:14 PM IST

Apart from the widely celebrated Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan also has a younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, who chose a different path in life. Ajitabh is a successful businessman based in London, where he serves as the director of three companies: QA Hydrocarbon Private Limited, ASN Hydrocarbon Private Limited, and ASN Innovative Private Limited. According to reports, his net worth in 2024 is estimated to be ₹166 crore

article_image2

Both Amitabh and Ajitabh studied at Sherwood College in Uttarakhand. While Amitabh went on to become a Bollywood legend, Ajitabh pursued a career in business and has established himself as one of the prominent personalities in London

article_image3

Ajitabh has three daughters and a son. One of his daughters is married to Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor, while his son is named Bhim Bachchan

article_image4

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in films like Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He is set to appear in his upcoming movie Section 84

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Panchayat Is Amitabh Bachchan replacing Jitendra Kumar as new Sachiv ji? WATCH this video RBA

Panchayat: Is Amitabh Bachchan replacing Jitendra Kumar as new Sachiv ji? WATCH this video

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Sandalwood producer Bharath files court case against actor Darshan and friends over assault, life threats vkp

Sandalwood producer Bharath files court case against actor Darshan and friends over assault, life threats

VIDEO Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar and his family at event to support underprivileged children RBA

VIDEO: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar at event to support underprivileged children

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more RBA

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money RBA

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing dmn

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you?

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day vkp

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon