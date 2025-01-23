THIS Bollywood actor's brother is a successful businessman with a huge net worth, based in London; Check

When we think of the Bachchan family, names like Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Aishwarya instantly come to mind. Their legacy in Bollywood is legendary, but did you know there’s another member of this illustrious family who has carved a name for himself outside the limelight? Meet Ajitabh Bachchan, Amitabh's younger brother, a successful businessman thriving in London

Apart from the widely celebrated Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan also has a younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, who chose a different path in life. Ajitabh is a successful businessman based in London, where he serves as the director of three companies: QA Hydrocarbon Private Limited, ASN Hydrocarbon Private Limited, and ASN Innovative Private Limited. According to reports, his net worth in 2024 is estimated to be ₹166 crore

Both Amitabh and Ajitabh studied at Sherwood College in Uttarakhand. While Amitabh went on to become a Bollywood legend, Ajitabh pursued a career in business and has established himself as one of the prominent personalities in London

Ajitabh has three daughters and a son. One of his daughters is married to Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor, while his son is named Bhim Bachchan

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in films like Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He is set to appear in his upcoming movie Section 84

