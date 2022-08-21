Thiruchitrambalam box office report: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film mints Rs 36 cr in 2 days

The romantic entertainment, Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran R Jawahar, also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in prominent roles. Dhanush, who portrays the title character in 'Thiruchitrambalam,' is playing a delivery guy.



Dhanush and Nithya Menen's outstanding performances in Thiruchitrambalam have earned extremely positive feedback. The film is off to a fantastic start at the box office, and the weekend take is expected to increase dramatically. Thiruchitrambalam earned Rs 9.52 crore in Tamil Nadu on day one and Rs 8.76 crore on day two, according to trade estimates.



Manobala Vijayabalan had taken to Twitter and shared the numbers. He wrote, “#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office. STRONG Hold with hardly any drop on the second day. Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr. Total - ₹ 18.31 cr. Today and Tomorrow will fetch even more with positive WoM.”



According to the latest reports, 'Thiruchitrambalam' collected a total of Rs 38 crore at the worldwide box-office on Day 2. Film trade analyst Umair Sandhu said that the global collection in 'Thiruchitrambalam' is Rs 38 crore in just two days.



Movie tracker Ramesh Bala said that 'Thiruchitrabalam' has been winning hearts in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.



Dhanush portrays a delivery man, while Nithya Menen plays his closest buddy Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays his love interest Anusha. Prakash Raj plays Dhanush's father, a police officer named Neelakandan, while Bharathiraja plays his grandpa in the film, which Kalanithi Maran produces under his brand Sun Pictures.



Thiruchitrambalam is Dhanush's fourth collaboration with filmmaker Mithran Jawahar. Their previous three films, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran, were all remakes of various Telugu films. This is the first time the actor-filmmaker combination has collaborated on original material. Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

