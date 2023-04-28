The Song of Scorpions screening: Babil Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and others ramp up sartorial game at event
Image: Varinder Chawla
Late bollywood star Irrfan Khan's last film, The Song of Scorpions screening, in Mumbai, had big names from industry, who attended the event. A glance at rising bollywood actor Babil Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and others amplifying the tones and style with their A-game with sartorial attires.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Late Irrfan Khan's son and Bollywood actor Babil Khan, looked dapper in a black and white printed t-shirt and black pants with a smile as he attended his late father's last film screening.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Eminent Indian television star Divyanka Tripathi attended the film screening with husband-actor Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi looked stunning in white colored traditional kurti and pajama, while Vivek kept it casual in a white half-shirt and black pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Noted actor and director Deepak Tijori also turned up at the event and kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black half jacket, and grey ripped jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Renowned television actor and OTT star Ravie Dubey looked dapper in an all-white outfit with transparent glasses on his eyes as he attended the film screening.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Television actress Chahatt Khanna attended the film screening event in Mumbai with a friend and actor Rohan Gandotra. While Chahatt looked stunning in a black plunging neckline one-piece outfit, Rohan kept it dapper in a white t-shirt, blue patchwork jeans, and black jacket.