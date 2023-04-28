The Song of Scorpions screening: Babil Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and others ramp up sartorial game at event

Late bollywood star Irrfan Khan's last film, The Song of Scorpions' screening was a star-studded affair. A glance at celebrities like Babil Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and others who also attended the event.

Late bollywood star Irrfan Khan's last film, The Song of Scorpions screening, in Mumbai, had big names from industry, who attended the event. A glance at rising bollywood actor Babil Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and others amplifying the tones and style with their A-game with sartorial attires.

Late Irrfan Khan's son and Bollywood actor Babil Khan, looked dapper in a black and white printed t-shirt and black pants with a smile as he attended his late father's last film screening.

Eminent Indian television star Divyanka Tripathi attended the film screening with husband-actor Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi looked stunning in white colored traditional kurti and pajama, while Vivek kept it casual in a white half-shirt and black pants.

Noted actor and director Deepak Tijori also turned up at the event and kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black half jacket, and grey ripped jeans.

Renowned television actor and OTT star Ravie Dubey looked dapper in an all-white outfit with transparent glasses on his eyes as he attended the film screening.

